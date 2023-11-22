Team USA athletes to compete at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 ft. Nic Fink and Kate Douglass

The USA Swimming has announced the roster of athletes that will compete at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships to be held in Doha, Qatar from 2 to 18 February 2024.

The event will take place across three venues, including Aspire Dome, where all the swimming artistic swimming and water polo events will be held; Hamad Aquatic Centre, which will host the diving events, and Old Doha Port, where open water swimming and high diving will take place.

The 2023 World Cup series held across three countries, including Germany, Greece, and Hungary in October served as the qualifications for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships. The USA swimming squad features 13 male and five female athletes.

The USA swimming male squad at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships ft. Nic Fink and Michael Andrew

Michael Andrew of The United States competes during the Men's Individual Medley heats during the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 - Meet 1 in Berlin, Germany.

The USA male squad features Nic Fink, who secured five medals at the Fukuoka World Championships, and Michael Andrew, who won 11 medals at the three World Cup series. They will be joined by Carson Foster, who secured two silver medals in Fukuoka.

Hunter Armstrong, who secured a team gold in the 4x100m medley at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will also join the squad. Matt King, who replaced Jack Alexy to win team gold in his first international meet at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, has secured his spot in the American squad.

USA men's athletes:

Jack Aikins

Michael Andrew

Hunter Armstrong

Shaine Casas

Charlie Clark

Nic Fink

Carson Foster

Jake Foster

Will Gallant

Zach Harting

Luke Hobson

David Johnston

Matt King

Female USA athletes at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships ft. Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein

Katie Grimes of Team United States prepares in the Open Water 4x1500m Mixed Relay at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Seaside Momochi Beach Park in Fukuoka, Japan.

The female squad will include world champions Kate Douglass and Katie Grimes. Douglas and Grimes will compete in five events at the Championships.

The 2020 Olympic silver medalist, Claire Curzon will compete in six events. The 16-year-old, Claire Weinstein, who secured a team gold medal at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest has also earned her spot in the American squad.

USA female athletes:

Claire Curzan

Kate Douglass

Piper Enge

Katie Grimes

Claire Weinstein

The athletes that will represent the USA squad in the open water events are yet to be announced.