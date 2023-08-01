The USA Swimming team appointed Nic Fink as the captain of the men's team for the 2023 World Aquatics Championship scheduled to be held at Fukuoka in Japan. Fink along with Ryan Murphy headed the men's swimming team at the World Aquatics Championship.

The 30-year-old swimmer from the USA led his team in Singapore in its training camp too. The American swimmer took to his social media to express his gratitude for getting this opportunity.

"I'm getting old but this feeling doesn't," Fink wrote.

"Honoured to be named a captain of such a great group of athletes and proud of the work we did this week", said Fink. "Big thanks to Fukuoka and Singapore for hosting us the past few weeks, as this has been an awesome trip," he added.

Nic Fink @Nic_Fink



Honored to be named a captain of such a great group of athletes and proud of the work we did this week. Big thanks to Fukuoka and Singapore for hosting us the past few weeks, as this has been an awesome trip. 🥇🥈🥈🥉 I may be getting old but this feeling doesn't!Honored to be named a captain of such a great group of athletes and proud of the work we did this week. Big thanks to Fukuoka and Singapore for hosting us the past few weeks, as this has been an awesome trip. #temausa pic.twitter.com/pHXy1nXN58 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/pHXy1nXN58

Nic Fink won a silver medal at the 2023 World Aquatics Championship in the Men's 50m Breaststroke. He completed the race in 26.59, leaving behind Jiajun Sun from China.

The American specializes in breaststroke and his men's 100m breaststroke event at World Aquatics Championship was an engrossing one. The spectators witnessed fierce competition for the silver medal. The 30-year-old shared third place with Nicolo Martinenghi from Italy and Arno Kamminga from the Netherlands. The trio finished in third place with a time of 58.72.

Nic Fink along with his team creates a Championship record in the 2023 World Aquatics Championship

Dare Rose, Jack Alexy, Nic Fink and Ryan Murphy pose during the medal ceremony of Men's 4x100m Medley Relay at the 2023 World Aquatics Championship at Marine Messe Centre in Fukuoka, Japan

The men's USA swimming team comprising Nic Fink, Dare Rose, Jack Alexy, and Ryan Murphy won a gold medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay. The team created a Championship record in the event.

Team USA clinched the gold medal, leaving behind China and Australia. They created the championship record with a time of 3:27.20. The Chinese secured second place with a time of 3:29.00. The Australians had to settle for third place with a time of 3:29.62.

Team USA started with 28-year-old Ryan Murphy performing the backstroke. He completed his lap in 52.04. Fink completed his lap, performing the breaststroke in 58.03. Dare Rose performed the butterfly stroke and he completed his lap in 50.13. At last, Jack Alexy swam his lap of freestyle with a time of 47 seconds leading the team towards the podium and a championship record.