“Even the pros get a little nervous” – Fans react as Michael Phelps admits to being tensed at WM Phoenix Open

Michael Phelps, a 28-time Olympic medalist, was recently present at the WM Phoenix Open. Phelps had also won the WHOOP's Shot competition earlier on.

The PGA Tour's official Instagram shared a video in which he admitted to being tense at the tournament.

One of Phelps' fans wrote:

"Even the pros get a little nervous!"

Fans react to Michael Phelps being tensed at the WM Phoenix Open

Even after leaving the sport of swimming more than six years ago, Michael Phelps is still racking up victories. He recently achieved success for a charitable game at the WM Phoenix Open.

The PGA Tour posted a video of Phelps admitting to being nervous. In the video, he can be seen saying that he was tense before the game and tried to get ready beforehand:

"This morning I was 11 or 12%, so that's really not going to good for me. But I got a find a way to make it work. And then tonight, I know what I have to do to be ready for tomorrow."

Fans reacted to Michael Phelps being nervous and there were a few comments that were made in a trolling manner.

One fan said that Phelps was handsome and tagged his wife too:

"Geeez, he's so handsome 👑 @m_phelps00 @mrs.nicolephelps ~ I hope you win again"

The 28-time Olympic medalist is absolutely the best and this fan felt the same:

"You’re the best"

The Baltimore Express recently faced heavy backlash due to his association with the pharma brand Pfizer, and the heat can be seen here in the comment section too:

"The depressed pfizer spokesperson should definitely be monitoring his heart rate"

"Juicehead"

"Pfizer shill!"

Michael Phelps stayed at his peak every time he swam and this fan wrote the same:

"Amazing, peak person!"

One fan said that Phelps is a good sportsperson and wished he would keep moving forward:

"Phelps you are a good sportsmen keep moving forward"

"Michael 🇧🇷"

Phelps' victory at the WM Phoenix Open was an absolute 'Wow' and this fan commented on the same:

"Wow - just wow"

Another reference to the Pfizer controversy was seen when this fan wrote that the company might have a pill to help Michael Phelps with nervousness:

"Pfizer probably has a pill to help with that"

This past weekend at the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am competition, popularly known as "The People's Open," Phelps took first place in the Shot at Glory competition.

While playing on the renowned par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, which was buffeted by wind and sound from a sizable crowd, Michael Phelps nailed his drive barely 8'5′′ from the pin.

He was able to raise $40,000 thanks to his charity. Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings finished third and won $15,000, while YouTuber Peter Finch took second place and received $25,000 for his charity.

2023 WM Phoenix Open Celebrity field

Super Bowl champion Reggie Bush

U.S. Women’s National Team legend Carli Lloyd

Country music star Chris Lane

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen

Ryan Fitzpatrick, an NFL veteran

Country music star Jason Aldean

Major League Baseball MVP Alex Rodríguez

Arizona Cardinals all-time leading receiver Larry Fitzgerald

NFL Hall-of-Famer Jerome Bettis

Recently retired Arizona Cardinal J.J. Watt

Olympian Michael Phelps

NFL all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith

Albert Pujols, one of only four members of MLB’s 700-home run club

