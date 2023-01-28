"The more fins, the better" - Fans react to Katie Ledecky's 'fins please' post

Katie Ledecky has arguably been one of the best swimmers of the past decade. She has won an enormous number of medals and set several world records. She is on her path to creating one of the best legacies in swimming.

Ledecky will look forward to winning more events and creating new world records in 2023. On Thursday, Katie Ledecky posted a photo on Instagram. In the photo, we can see the ace swimmer holding a pair of swimfins in her hands.

Along with the photo, the champion swimmer wrote a caption saying:

“Fins please?!” 🙋🏼‍♀️😆"

So far, the post has gained more than 16k likes. In response to the photo posted by Ledecky, one of her followers wrote:

"The more fins the better 😅"

Despite holding a couple of swimfins in her hands, we are unsure if Ledecky plans to use them in her training. But one thing is for sure: even without using swimfins, Katie Ledecky is a champion swimmer.

Followers and fans react to Katie Ledecky's Instagram post

Several followers and fans of Katie Ledecky reacted to her post, which was captioned 'Fins Please.' Some of the reactions have been attached below.

American swimmer Jake Mitchell wrote:

“Grab a band.”

Olympic Bronze medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Annie Lazor, wrote:

"Ask for forgiveness, not permission 😅"

Annie's comment is the most liked comment under Katie's post. Another one of Katie's followers wrote:

"She’s just like me fr."

Another follower of Ledecky wrote:

"If only kicking with fins could be a swimming event!! 🙏🏽"

One more follower of the Washington-born swimmer wrote:

"Nah you’re good anti paddles no snorkel ready hup."

A few more reactions from fans and followers are attached below:

"😂😂😂"

"Who doesn't love fins?😂😂😂"

"The Goat 🐐"

"The best long-distance swimmer. Swimming🏊‍♀️👍🌼"

"Fins are awesome!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🙌🙌🙌"

"Great so now you’ll even be faster! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"I'm not a swimmer, just a big fan. But, are fins used to build leg strength and endurance?"

"We are so speedy with fins 💪"

Several more fans reacted to Katie's post using emojis.

How has Katie Ledecky begun the year?

Katie Ledecky competed in the 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series. In the 400-meter freestyle event, Ledecky finished first ahead of her fellow American swimmer, Bella Sims.

The Washington-born swimmer finished first in the 400-meter freestyle event by clocking a time of 4:00.20. Bella finished second with a time of 4:08.83, followed by Katie Grimes in third place with a time of 4:09.47.

In the 200-meter freestyle event, Ledecky won with a time of 1:55.47, followed by Bella Sims in second place with a time of 1:57.87. Erin Gemmell finished in third place by clocking a time of 1:57.97. Speaking after her victory in the 200-meter freestyle victory, according to the official Olympics website, Katie said:

"I’m happy with that one. I feel really good about how training’s going."

But the Olympia gold medallist couldn't replicate her success in the 400-meter individual medley as she finished in second place with a time of 4:36.09. Katie Grimes won the event with a time of 4:35.92. In the 1500-meter freestyle event, Katie once again finished first by clocking a time of 15:37.99.

Katie Grimes finished in second place in the 1500-meter freestyle event with a time of 16:15.02. With January coming to an end, Katie Ledecky will look forward to winning several more events in the next eleven months.

