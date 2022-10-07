Does Michael Phelps play golf now?

Michael Phelps is one of the most successful athletes in the history of the Olympics. He set several records across the five Olympic games he competed in.

Phelps was recently seen around the golf course. He participated in the ICON series golf tournament, representing Team USA.

The 23-time Olympic gold medal winner was a huge fan of golf even before the ICON series and can often be seen on the golf course. Notably, he just doesn't play golf as a part-time sport, but he is equally good at it. He hasn't become a professional golfer, but he has become well-versed in the sport.

Phelps was also well known for his golf skills when he hit a 159ft putt during the 2012 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. During the recently concluded ICON series, he played alongside 15-time PGA tour winner Fred Couples , two-time NBA Champion JR Smith, and several others.

The rest of Team World consisted of recently-retired tennis star Ashleigh Barty , 19-time PGA tour winner Ernie Els, Brian Lara and several others. Team USA won both the Fourballs and Singles event. In Fourballs, Team USA scored 13.5 points and Team World was able to score only 7.5 points.

Since his retirement in 2016 after the Rio Olympics, Phelps has been seen around several golf courses. In 2019, he was seen standing in the crowd behind Tiger Woods during the Masters tournament. He has even mentioned his love towards the game of golf on a few occasions. Despite his massive interest in the sport, he hasn't started competing as a professional golfer.

Achievements of Michael Phelps

The Baltimore Bullet is one of the most legendary swimmers in the history of the sport. He has won a record 66 gold medals across the Olympics, World Championships and Pan Pacific Championships.

Olympics Day 7 - Swimming

He set a world record for winning the most gold medals in a single Olympics, winning eight during the 2008 Summer Olympics. The previous record was held by his fellow countryman Mark Spitz. Spitz won seven gold medals during the 1972 Summer Olympics. Phelps miraculously broke the 36-year-old record.

Then again, during the 2016 Olympics, he was the first swimmer over the age of 30 to win an individual gold medal.

The American swimmer has won 23 gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals at the Olympics. He has won 26 gold medals, six silver medals and one bronze medal at the World Championships (Long Course). He has won only one gold medal in the short course world championships.

Phelps has won 16 gold medals and five silver medals in the Pan Pacific Championships. He was able to win five gold medals consecutively during the 2006 and 2010 Pan Pacific Championships. Another similarity with his Pan Pacific Championships medal tally is that he won three gold medals during the 2002 and 2014 events.

'Flying Fish' has won the World Swimmer of the Year award eight times and the American Swimmer of the Year award 11 times.

If he decides to compete as a professional golfer, it will be a delight for his fans to see their favorite swimmer perform in another sport.

Poll : 0 votes