Why Ashleigh Barty retired at the age of 25: The truth behind the World No. 1's shock retirement

Ashleigh Barty shocked the tennis world earlier today by announcing her immediate retirement from the sport. The announcement comes just two months after she won the Australian Open in front of her home fans.

In the process, the World No. 1 became the first homegrown player to win a singles title at the tournament in 44 years. With her third Major title in the bag, the Australian also had a shot at completing the elusive Career Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows at the end of the year.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Ashleigh Barty, the No. 1 women's tennis player, announced her retirement at 25 years old.



She won the Australian Open in January. Ashleigh Barty, the No. 1 women's tennis player, announced her retirement at 25 years old.She won the Australian Open in January. https://t.co/VHVig19Hfs

But in a video she posted on Instagram, the 25-year-old took the time to shed light on the conditions that led to her premature retirement in conversation with compatriot and good friend Casey Dellacqua. Dellacqua was the fitting choice to interview the Australian, as she was the doubles partner with whom Barty won her first five WTA titles.

She was also the first person Barty hugged after winning the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

Ashleigh Barty revealed that the decision has been a long time coming. She added that she has been considering it ever since she fulfilled her childhood dream of winning Wimbledon. The Australian triumphed at SW19 last year, defeating Karolina Pliskova in the final.

In the process, Barty became the first top seed to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 2016.

With Wimbledon out of the way, the Australian remarked that her entire perspective underwent a massive change. She added that she knew in her heart of hearts that she would retire soon.

Ashleigh Barty said:

"It's something I have been thinking about for a long time and I have had a lot of incredible points in my career that have been pivotal. Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and for me as an athlete."

She added:

"When you work so hard your whole life for one goal - to be able to win Wimbledon, which was the one true dream I wanted in tennis - that really changed my perspective. I just had that gut feeling after Wimbledon and had spoken to my team quite a lot about it."

However, with the Australian Open looming, the World No. 1 waited it out to have a final hurrah on her home turf. She managed that as well, beating Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the summit clash to lift the title.

With that dream fulfilled as well, Barty noted that it just felt like the "most perfect way" to put an end to her "amazing journey" and retire on a high.

"There was just a little part of me that wasn’t quite satisfied, wasn’t quite fulfilled. And then came the challenge of the Australian Open. I think that for me just feels like the most perfect way, my perfect way, to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been," Barty said.

Ever since returning from her break in 2016, where she spent a short stint as a cricketer, the Australian asserted that she knew her success had nothing to do with her results.

Barty said:

"Now I want to chase after some other dreams I want to do and I've always had that healthy balance. I am really excited. There was a perspective shift in me in this second phase of my career that my happiness wasn’t dependent on the results."

The three-time Grand Slam champion opined that, to her, success really meant giving her "absolute everything" to the sport she loved. She went on to say:

"Success for me is knowing that I’ve given absolutely everything I can. I’m fulfilled, I’m happy and I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself."

The 25-year-old was clear about the fact that, in light of her recent achievements, she no longer had something to push her forward anymore. Barty stated that she has neither the "physical drive" nor the "emotional want" required to challenge at the elite level.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



#1 Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis, less than two months after winning the Australian Open.



Barty, only 25 years old, steps away from the game on top.



instagram.com/tv/Cbbbr7xBX7N… BREAKING:#1 Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis, less than two months after winning the Australian Open.Barty, only 25 years old, steps away from the game on top. BREAKING: #1 Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis, less than two months after winning the Australian Open.Barty, only 25 years old, steps away from the game on top.instagram.com/tv/Cbbbr7xBX7N…

Ashleigh Barty emphasized that there was nothing more she had to offer to the game. By definition, this meant to her that she had succeeded at what she had set out to do. She said:

"And I’ve said it to my team multiple times, it’s just I don’t have it in me anymore. I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the top level anymore."

Barty went to add:

"I’m spent. I just know physically I have nothing more to give. That for me is success."

"People may not understand my decision but I am okay with that" - Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty seemed not too bothered by the fact that most people wouldn't understand her reasons for retiring.

During the interview, Ashleigh Bary conceded that her decision may be baffling to most people, but added that she was not bothered by it. Instead, the three-time Grand Slam champion was excited about the other dreams that she, as a person, now has time to pursue.

Astro Radio News @AstroRadioNews Tennis world no.1 one Ashleigh Barty has announced her shock retirement at the age of 25.



In a video on Instagram, the Aussie said she is ready to "chase other dreams".



She has 3 Grand Slam titles; The 2019 French Open, last year's Wimbledon and this year's Australian Open Tennis world no.1 one Ashleigh Barty has announced her shock retirement at the age of 25.In a video on Instagram, the Aussie said she is ready to "chase other dreams".She has 3 Grand Slam titles; The 2019 French Open, last year's Wimbledon and this year's Australian Open https://t.co/nAHfFHUR8v

Furthermore, the Australian also seemed elated at the idea of not having to constantly travel the world and miss out on quality time with her family.

"People may not understand [my decision] but I am okay with that. Ashleigh Barty the person has so many dreams that she wants to chase after that don’t necessary involve traveling the world, being away from my family, being away from my home, which is where I’ve always wanted to be," Ashleigh Barty said. "It’s where I’ve grown up."

Finally, the 25-year-old proclaimed that tennis would always be a "massive part" of her life. But she also reiterated that it was even more important for her to enjoy the "next phase" of her life and serve her own interests for a change. Barty concluded:

"I’ll never, ever, ever stop loving tennis. It’ll always be a massive part of my life but now I think it’s important I get to enjoy the next phase of my life as Ashleigh Barty the person."

Edited by Anantaajith Ra