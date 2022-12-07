Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps are the greatest rivals in the pool and best friends off the pool. Both have had great careers and Phelps' has been particularly extraordinary. The legendary swimmer retired post the 2016 Rio Olympics. Lochte, on the other hand, still aims to continue his swimming career.

Michael and Ryan have raced together in relays and competed against each other in individual events. But has Ryan Lochte ever beaten Michael Phelps? Yes, Ryan has defeated Phelps four times in major competitions and once in Olympic trials.

Lochte's first-ever victory against the GOAT Olympian came in the 200-meter individual medley event of the 2010 United States National Championships. Ryan won the event with a time of 1:54.84. Phelps finished in second place with a time of 1:55.94.

After gaining his first-ever victory against Michael, Ryan continued his good form into the 2011 World Championships, where he defeated the Baltimore Bullet in the 200-meter freestyle event and the 200-meter individual medley event.

In the 200-meter freestyle event, Lochte clinched victory with a time of 1:44.44. Michael finished in second place with a time of 1:44.79. In the 200-meter individual medley event, Ryan once again defeated Phelps by completing the event with a time of 1:54.00.

Lochte was so successful in 2010 and 2011 that he was named Swimmer of the Year for those two years. During the 2012 Olympic Trials for the 400-meter individual medley, Lochte once again defeated Phelps. The same happened at the 2012 London Olympics as well.

Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte at the 14th FINA World Championships

Ryan clinched the gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley with a time of 4:05.18. The GOAT Olympian finished in fourth place. This was Lochte's last victory against Phelps when both of them competed in the same event.

Overall, Michael Phelps holds the upper hand in the rivalry with a lead of 16-4. The rivalry concluded after the 2016 Rio Olympics when Michael announced his decision to retire. Though Ryan Lochte has defeated Phelps only four times (Olympic trials not included), he has always pushed the GOAT Olympian to be at his absolute best to defeat him.

Ryan Lochte's performance in the 2011 World Aquatics Championships

Ryan Lochte won a total of six medals at the 2011 World Aquatics Championships, which included five gold medals and one bronze medal. His first medal at the event was a bronze medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay event. Lochte swam in the heats of the event and helped Team USA qualify for the finals, in which they finished third and won a bronze medal.

His first gold medal at the 2011 World Championships came in the 200-meter freestyle event. Ryan claimed the gold medal by finishing first with a time of 1:44.44. It was a famous win for Lochte as he defeated his rival and friend Michael Phelps for the victory.

This gold medal was his first in the 200-meter freestyle event at the Long Course World Championships. Lochte's second gold medal in the event was won in the 200-meter individual medley. He finished first in the finals of the event with a world record time of 1:54.00. Once again, Michael Phelps finished second.

Ryan Lochte during the 14th FINA World Championships

The Rochester-born swimmer won his third gold medal at the 2011 World Championships by swimming the 200-meter backstroke event with a time of 1:52.96. Then, for his fourth gold medal at that year's championships, Lochte swam in the finals of the 4x200 meter freestyle relay along with his teammates. Team USA won the event with a time of 7:02.67.

Ryan Lochte's final and fifth gold medal at the 2011 World Championships was in the 400-meter individual medley. He emerged victorious in the event with a time of 4:07.13.

