How rich is Ryan Lochte? Swimmer's net worth in 2022 explored

Ryan Lochte is the second-most decorated swimmer in the Olympics. He shares this record along with his fellow Americans Jenny Thompson, Natalie Coughlin, and Dara Torres. The New York-born swimmer has won 12 Olympic medals, including six gold, three silver, and three bronze.

Ryan Lochte's net worth is $300,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth consists of earnings from his swimming victories, sponsorship deals, magazine appearances, and TV and movie appearances. The New Yorker has had sponsorship deals with Nissan, AT&T, Ralph Lauren, Gillette, Speedo, Gatorade, Airweave, and Gentle Hair Removal.

Fortune reported that he earned around $2.3 million from endorsement deals alone before the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. The swimmer currently has an endorsement deal with TYR sport.

Ryan Lochte at the 15th FINA World Championships in 2013

Ryan has appeared in a commercial for Nissan Altima and has been featured on the magazine covers of Men's Health, Men's Journal, Time, and Vogue. He made appearances on TV shows such as 30 Rock, 90210, What Would Ryan Lochte Do?, Little Something for Your Birthday, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Family Feud, Family Guy, and Back in the Game.

The 12-time Olympic medalist was a contestant in season 23 of Dancing with the Stars. His dance partner on the show was Cheryl Burke. Lochte and his partner finished in seventh place.

In 2012, the New York-born swimmer sold his Gainesville home, which was bought for $375,000 in 2006. He currently lives in a 1,800-square-foot apartment along with his family. Lochte has 1 million followers on Instagram.

Ryan Lochte's financial struggles after the 2016 and 2018 scandals

Despite being an excellent swimmer, Ryan was surrounded by controversy when he was charged with providing a false claim of robbery during the 2016 Olympic games. Lochte claimed that he and his teammates were robbed at gunpoint in Rio when they stopped at a gas station, which turned out to be false.

As reports seem, it felt like the whole story was a misunderstanding. He later apologized for the gas station dispute. Ryan was suspended from domestic and international competitions for ten months.

As a result of his controversial incident in 2016, the American swimmer's finances have deteriorated. Ralph Lauren, Speedo, Airweave, and Gentle Hair Removal ended their deals with the 12-time Olympic medalist. It is said that several sponsors terminated their deals with him as well.

Ryan was making around $1 million from brand endorsement deals before the Rio incident, according to Celebrity Net Worth. One sponsor alone was paying him $75,000, according to Lochte.

In 2018, the swimmer was given a 14-month suspension from competing by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for receiving a prohibited intravenous infusion.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan continued his rich lifestyle after the controversial incidents in 2016 and 2018. But as almost all of his income dried up, the swimmer was forced to sell his assets. He only had $20,000 in savings and sold his Porsche and his home in Florida.

Ryan Lochte's Olympic medal record

Ryan Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals across the four editions of the Olympic games he participated in. He won his first gold medal in the 4x200 meter freestyle event during the 2004 Olympics in Athens. At the same Olympic Games, he won a silver medal in the 200-meter medley.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Lochte won gold medals in the 200-meter backstroke event and 4x200-meter freestyle event. He won bronze medals in the 200-meter medley and the 400-meter medley at the Beijing Olympics.

Ryan Lochte at the United States Team Press Conference in 2011

The New York-born swimmer won two gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He won two gold medals in the 400-meter medley event and the 4x200-meter freestyle event.

Ryan Lochte finished second in the 200-meter medley and 4x100-meter freestyle event followed by a third-place finish in the 200-meter backstroke event during the London Olympics. He won a single gold medal in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

