Michael Phelps is one of the most successful Olympians ever. He has won 28 medals in the Olympics. However, the champion swimmer had some dark moments in his career, including police arrests and suspensions. But how many times has Michael Phelps been arrested?

Michael Phelps has been arrested twice in his career, in 2004 and also in 2014. Apart from the arrests, Phelps landed in controversy in 2009 when a photo of him using a bong got published. He was suspended for three months by USA Swimming.

Why was Michael Phelps arrested in 2004?

Michael Phelps was arrested in 2004 for driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred in November in Salisbury, Maryland. Phelps pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 18 months of probation. In addition to this, he was ordered to pay a fine of $250 and to speak to high school students about drinking and driving.

Michael Phelps during the Men's 100m Butterfly Medal Ceremony at the 2004 Summer Olympics

The ace swimmer was also asked to attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving meeting. Back in 2004, after the incident, Phelps spoke to ESPN The Magazine's Eric Adelson. Phelps said:

"I made a mistake and I wanted to share my feelings about it."

The Baltimore Bullet admitted that he made a mistake and wanted to share his feelings. Phelps further stated that driving a car under the influence of alcohol is wrong, saying:

"It's dangerous and it's unacceptable. I'm 19, but was taught that no matter how old you are, you take responsibility for actions, which I will do. I'm extremely sorry."

Also speaking about the incident with ESPN's Eric Adelson, Phelps' coach, Bob Bowman, said he was angry when he learned about the incident. Bowman stated:

"I wanted to make sure he was okay. Then I got really angry. He had everything going for him. Such a lapse in judgment. I'm sorry for everyone who supported him, which is everyone. He let himself down. He let us all down."

Michael Phelps was again arrested in 2014 for the same charges

2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 7

The GOAT Olympian was arrested again in September 2014 under DUI charges and speeding charges in Baltimore. The champion swimmer was arrested at around 1:40 AM on September 30. He accepted that he had made a mistake and tweeted an apology through his Twitter account.

Michael Phelps @MichaelPhelps (2/3) I understand the severity of my actions and take full responsibility. (2/3) I understand the severity of my actions and take full responsibility.

The ace swimmer said he understands the severity of his actions and takes full responsibility.

Michael Phelps @MichaelPhelps (3/3) I know these words may not mean much right now but I am deeply sorry to everyone I have let down. (3/3) I know these words may not mean much right now but I am deeply sorry to everyone I have let down.

Phelps conveyed his deepest apologies to everyone he had let down through his actions. He was forced to enter a six-week treatment program. In the aftermath of his arrest, Phelps was suspended for six months from all competitions by USA Swimming. The suspension lasted from October 2014 to April 2015.

The iconic swimmer retired from competitive swimming after his successful performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Since then, he has been an advocate for athletes' mental health.

