"You obviously have to pay for the consequences" - When Michael Phelps opened up about his infamous bong photo [THROWBACK]

Michael Phelps has earned several laurels in his medal-laden career. He won a record 23 gold medals at the Olympics before retiring in 2016 post the Rio Olympics.

In a 2012 interview with CNN's Piers Morgan, the ace swimmer spoke about his infamous bong photo. This photo created a miserable moment in the swimming champion's career when he was suspended by USA swimming for three months. Michael Phelps was 23 at the time the photo was released.

Since the incident, the Flying Fish has moved on with his life and has won more honors through his performances in the swimming arena. He has also gained back the trust of his fans as well as the public.

Phelps speaks about the bong photo that shocked the public

Morgan began the interaction by explaining to Michael Phelps that his mistakes were made to be massive mistakes solely due to his popularity. The public disapproved of the behavior of the champion swimmer and some of his sponsors weren't happy with his behavior.

Piers said that even though Phelps wasn't supposed to be using a bong, what he interpreted from the photo was that a guy who spent five years in a pool was just trying to cool down a bit.

Michael Phelps replied that he had made a lot of mistakes and that was a part of learning and growing. He believes that one has to pay for the consequences caused by their mistakes.

"Becoming an adult with every mistake that you make, you obviously have to pay for the consequences that come your way," said Michael.

Morgan further questioned him about how he felt when he found out that the pictures were getting published. The Baltimore Bullet replied that he didn't feel good about it. The incident left him with the worst feeling in the world.

Morgan compared this feeling to telling his mother about the photo and asked how he revealed the news to his mother. Michael Phelps then spoke about how his mother and all the mothers in the world are supportive of their children.

Growing up, Michael's mother, Deborah Phelps, made him choose his own decisions. She also taught her son to live with the consequences of his decisions.

The swimming legend had therefore learned from his mistake. He would make a million other mistakes in life, but he would never repeat the same mistake. Michael concluded by saying he would use this as an opportunity to grow.

The aftermath of Michael Phelps' controversial photo

A photo of Michael Phelps using a bong was released in 2009. It was first printed in a British tabloid called News of the World. The photo was taken when the GOAT swimmer was attending a party at the University of South Carolina.

This resulted in widespread criticism of Phelps. Even one of his main sponsors at the time, Kelloggs, ended his contract. They said they weren't happy with his behavior.

After his record-breaking performance at the 2008 Olympics, the champion swimmer was signed by Kelloggs to be the face of Kellogg's Corn Flakes and Frosted Flakes. Kellogg's relationship with Michael Phelps ended soon after the photo was published.

At the time, Michael Phelps had sponsorship contracts with other top brands such as Speed, Omega Watches, Hilton Hotels, Visa, and Subway. None of them ended their association with him even after this controversy.

Without any denial, Phelps confirmed that the photo was legit. He released a statement at the time apologizing for his behavior.

"I engaged in behavior which was regrettable and demonstrated bad judgment. I'm 23 years old and despite the successes I've had in the pool, I acted in a youthful and inappropriate way, not in a manner people have come to expect from me. For this, I am sorry, I promise my fans and the public it will not happen again."

Michael Phelps was suspended for three months by USA swimming. Though it's been 12 years since the incident, it is one of the toughest times in the career of the most successful Olympian.

