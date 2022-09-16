5 reasons why Michael Phelps is the biggest USA Olympic swimming superstar

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals, including 23 gold medals, to his name. He is among the greatest athletes in the world.

Phelps retired in 2016, having become the most successful swimmer in history. However, years after his retirement, the 37-year-old continues to inspire millions around the world.

It is not common for a US swimmer to become a household name around the world. But Phelps’ impact can be seen in the increase in the number of swimmers.

He can also be credited for the rise in 'all-around' swimmers in the US dugout. He left behind a legacy that continues to remain a benchmark for many to look up to.

Here’s a look at five reasons why Michael Phelps is the biggest Olympic superstar for team USA

#5 2008 Olympics Performance

The 2008 Beijing Olympics was Michael Phelps’ best ever performance and it is not up for argument. It was one of the strongest shows any athlete has ever put up in history.

Phelps arrived at the Olympics and dominated the pool. He won eight out of eight gold medals, breaking Mark Spitz’s record for most golds in a single Olympic Games of seven.

He broke multiple records, as many fans jokingly said that he went into "god-mode". It was the peak of the Baltimore swimmer’s career, and US swimming fans couldn’t believe what they were witnessing.

Phelps won gold medals in the 400-meter individual medley, 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter medley, 4x100-meter freestyle, 4x200-meter freestyle, and 4x100-meter medley.

The swimmer showcased his winning mentality as he stated that "records are always made to be broken…" following his historic gold medal spree. This helped Phelps achieve his legendary status, putting him among the greatest athletes to ever live.

#4 He put swimming on the map

Mens 100m Butterfly Medal Ceremony

Team USA fans can be happy that Michael Phelps single-handedly put the sport of swimming on the map. Let’s be honest, swimming wasn’t the most exciting sport at the Olympics until the 2000s.

However, Phelps walked in and began putting forth some record-breaking medal performances. This forced millions to watch the sport and even take it up.

Phelps holds the title as the best swimmer, and many of the current swimmers look up to him. One can even go to lengths to say that many current US swimmers wouldn’t even attempt the sport professionally if it wasn’t for Phelps.

Interestingly, he has even managed to make some legends like Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan to come watch swimming events at the Olympics. If this isn’t growing the sport, what is it?

#3 The 400 Individual Medley world record

Michael Phelps is not a new name in the record books. He has multiple world records to his name. He even held a world record in golf.

However, the swimmer’s record-breaking 400 individual medley performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics remains unmatched.

The Baltimore Bullet stunned the world as he completed his record eight gold medal spree by setting a world record in the 400 individual medley. He touched the wall in 4:03.84, which remains unbroken almost 15 years later.

#2 Olympics debut and retirement

Swimming - Olympics: Day 8

Athletes usually have a good debut or retirement, and Michael Phelps had both. The swimmer made his Olympic debut in Sydney in 2000 at the age of 15. Although he failed to win a medal, he made an impression on fans as the youngest athlete on the USA swim team. He finished in fifth place in the 200-meter butterfly.

Phelps began his journey to greatness four years later when he won seven medals, including five golds, at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He became the most decorated Olympian in history at the London Olympics, taking his overall Olympic medal tally to 19.

Following this, Phelps announced his retirement. However, he would reverse the decision. Phelps capped off his glorious career by winning six medals, including five golds, at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He finally hung up his boots as the greatest US swimmer.

#1 Phelps’ medal tally

Michael Phelps owns the Olympic record for most medals won all time (28), most gold medals won all time (23), and most gold medals won in a single edition (8, Beijing, 2008).

He also has the record for most medals of all time in individual events (16) and most gold medals of all time in individual events (13). It goes without saying that Michael Phelps' medals and records make him a true great.

Phelps' dominance over the sport for over two decades remains unmatched. Having retired, Phelps continues to contribute to the sporting world. He is an advocate for athletes’ mental health and continues to inspire the next generation with his down-to-earth persona.

