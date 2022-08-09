"I wanted to win every single time. I don't like to get second"- When Michael Phelps opened up about his 'winning' mentality

The greatest swimmer in modern history, Michael Phelps, recently revealed that he has an unending urge to win. Phelps, one of the most decorated Olympians of all time with 28 medals, admitted that he didn’t like finishing second. The former American swimmer spoke about his secret to success and said that he was adamant about winning when he was in the pool.

Despite his retirement in 2016, Michael Phelps continues to top the conversation about legendary athletes worldwide. The American swimmer, who debuted at the 2000 Sydney Olympics as a 15-year-old, is an icon of the sport.

The decorated Olympian was in conversation with WHOOP CEO Will Ahmed when he spoke about what it took for him to become such an enormous success. Phelps shed light on his ever-present hunger to win and how it helped him in his career.

He went on to state that he would keep thinking about improving when he was not winning. He admitted that his strong mentality acted as a motivator.

Phelps said in the interview:

“I wanted to win every single time I get in the pool. I don’t like to get second. I don’t like to get third. I don’t like not making the podium. So, for me it’s one place – it's winning. That’s it. If I don’t win, how can I make sure that never happens again? How can I make sure the next time I’m out there, I’m on top and not second or third.”

Further, Michael Phelps went on to credit his training, diet and race preparation along with his mindset for the strong results.

The swimmer also addressed his struggles with mental health issues in the past during the interview. He said that he continues to be focused on being the best at things and thus maintains a strong mentality.

Watch Michael Phelps' interview with Will Ahmed here:

How Michael Phelps 'did something that nobody has ever done before'

Phelps called time on his competitive swimming career in 2016. The 37-year-old retired after adding another five Olympic gold medals to his tally at the Rio Games.

Phelps recently revealed that he believes that no accomplishments are impossible.

Speaking at a gathering with employees of Citadel, the Baltimore-native said that he is a “living proof" of people being able to do the impossible.

Revealing his winning secret, the legendary athlete said that he follows the motto of "dream, plan, reach.” He further told the audience that it was important to have the will to work if they wanted to achieve something nobody had ever done before.

What is Michael Phelps’ current net worth?

Phelps is a sporting legend and his accolades prove the same. Despite his retirement, the American swimmer continues to top the list of athletes’ earnings from corporate endorsements. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Phelps has a new worth of $100 million. The athlete has earned a large sum of prize money from winning various competitions.

However, a major chunk of Phelps’ wealth comes from the numerous brands he promotes. The former swimmer endorses top brands like Subway, Louis Vuitton, Speedo, Omega Watches, Master Spas, Sol Republica, Aqua Sphere, Krave, and Under Armour, among others. Phelps’ career success can be easily weighed by comparing his net income to those of his competitors.

