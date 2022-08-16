“They’re in a secret place” – When Michael Phelps spoke about his relationship with his Olympic medals and where he stores them

Michael Phelps hung up his boots in 2016 as the greatest swimmer in modern history. He is undoubtedly one of the most decorated Olympians of all time. The Baltimore-native has won 28 medals across five Olympic games. His tally of 23 gold medals is the most by any Olympian.

The American toiled hard for his impressive medal tally. The legendary athlete made his Olympic debut at the 2000 Sydney Olympics as a 15-year-old. He went on to become an icon, with a plethora of medals and records to prove. However, it is intriguing to know that the swimmer has seen all his medals together only twice.

The decorated Olympian was in conversation with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show in 2018, when he spoke about his relationship with the medals. Sharing some intriguing details about his Olympic medals, Michael Phelps revealed that they are stored in a ‘secret place’ that only a select number of people know of.

The Olympian brought a gold medal he won at the Rio Olympics to the show. However, he mentioned that he chooses not to travel with the medals in his possession. The swimmer said that the medals were stored safely and he almost never brings them out in public.

Speaking about his medals, Michael Phelps told Ellen:

“It’s actually kind of wild. I have probably seen them all together maybe twice. I don’t bring them out very often. I brought one today but I actually never go in public with these, ever. It’s something that I’ve never done.”

Furthermore, he handed the medal he had brought to Ellen. Letting the host hold the valuable possession, he exclaimed how heavy they were.

When asked about the location of the medals, Michael Phelps said:

“They’re in a secret place, there are probably two people in the world know where they are.”

He went on to laugh off the co-host's question, saying she was not among the two people who were aware of the medals' whereabouts.

Watch Michael Phelps talk about his medals here:

Michael Phelps’ medal history

Michael Phelps was only 15 when he made his Olympic debut in Sydney 2000 as part of the American swimming Olympics team. However, he wouldn’t win his first Olympic medal until 2004.

The American won his first Olympic gold medal in Athens, breaking the world record for the 400 meters individual medley. The young swimmer went on to win gold medals in the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter butterfly. Phelps came out of the Athens 2004 Olympics as a rising star, having won five golds and two bronze medals.

The swimmer became a legend of the sport at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Phelps won an impressive eight medals. Moreover, he won each in either world or Olympic record time, breaking former swimmer Mark Spitz’s 36-year record for most gold medals in a single Olympics.

He bagged the yellow metal in the 400-meter individual medley, 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter medley, 4x100 meters freestyle, 4x200 meters freestyle and 4x100 meters medley.

Phelps failed to live up to the hype in 2012. Having arrived at the London Olympics with high expectations, Phelps was forced to settle for four golds and two silvers. Following this, the swimmer announced his retirement, claiming that he was 'done with the sport'. However, he didn’t stop there.

The GOAT swimmer surprised many by coming out of retirement to compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Phelps put forth his A-game at the event, bagging five golds and one silver. Following the event, the swimmer brought curtains on his illustrous career. He announced his retirement one last time, bidding adieu to the sport as one of the greatest Olympians to ever live.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury