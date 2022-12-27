How tall is Kate Douglass compared to other swimmers?

American swimmer Kate Douglass took the 2022 World Championships in Melbourne by storm. She claimed five gold medals and two silver medals. Earlier this year, Kate clinched three bronze medals at the 2022 World Aquatics Long Course Championships held in Budapest.

Kate Douglass also gave her women's 4x100-meter relay gold medal to an age group swimmer volunteering at the World Championships in Melbourne.

We have seen several successful swimmers being tall. But does height help in swimming? According to A3 performance, some of the best swimmers are tall because their height helps them swim the fastest. Longer arms, legs, and torso provide them with more surface area to propel themselves forward.

So how tall is Kate Douglass? Kate's height is 5 ft 10 in (178 cm). In 2016, the average height for Olympic finalists in swimming was 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) for men and 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) for women.

Kate Douglass' height compared to other swimmers

1) Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps at the Rio Olympics

Michael Phelps, who has won a record 28 Olympic medals, is 6 ft 4 in (193 cm). When Kate's height is compared to that of Phelps, he is way taller than the star of the 2022 World Championships in Melbourne. But Phelps is one of the tallest swimmers. His height has been a great asset for him in his career.

2) Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky is a swimmer with the talent and the skills to beat Phelps' medal record at the Olympics. She is also one of the best female swimmers in the history of swimming.

Katie Ledecky looks on after competing in the Women's 800m Freestyle Final during the Toyota US Open Championships.

The Washington-born swimmer has seven gold and three silver medals in the Olympic games. Ledecky's height is 6 ft 0 in (183 cm). Compared to Kate Douglass' height, Katie is just 2 inches taller than Kate.

3) Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel of Team United States celebrates after winning gold in the Men's 50m Butterfly Final of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships.

Caeleb Dressel is a seven-time Olympic gold medallist who has world records in the 100-meter butterfly (both long course and short course), 50-meter freestyle (SC), and 100-meter individual medley (SC).

He is often called the next Michael Phelps and has won 30 gold medals across several international competitions in his career. Dressel's height is 6 ft 3 in (191 cm). Compared to Kate's 5 ft 10 in, Caeleb is five inches taller than her.

4) Missy Franklin

Missy Franklin talks with the media during the 2016 US Olympic Swimming Team Training Camp Media Day on July 16, 2016

Melissa Franklin Johnson, known as Missy Franklin, is a former American swimmer who has won five Olympic gold medals and one bronze medal in her career. She retired from competitive swimming in 2018.

Missy is a former world record holder in the 4x100-meter medley relay and the 200-meter backstroke event. Her height is 6 ft 2 in (188 cm). Compared to Kate Douglass' 5 ft 10 in, Missy is four inches taller than her.

5) Maggie MacNeil

Margaret MacNeil of Canada celebrates winning gold in the Women's 50m Backstroke Final at the 2022 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Melbourne.

Maggie MacNeil is another star at the 2022 World Championships in Melbourne. She clinched six medals at the Championships, including three gold and three bronze medals.

MacNeil's height is 5 ft 7 in (169 cm). When Kate's height is compared to the Canadian swimmer, Kate is three inches taller than her. Kate Douglass has also bettered Maggie in the number of medals won at the World Championships in Melbourne.

6) Lilly King

Lilly King of the United States

Lilly King is an American swimmer with five Olympic medals, which include two gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal. At the World Championships in Melbourne, she claimed two gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal.

Lilly's height is 5 ft 8.5 in (174 cm). Compared to Douglass' height of 5 ft 10 in (178 cm), Lilly is 1.5 inches shorter than her.

Among the six swimmers we considered, Kate Douglass is taller than two swimmers. But when Kate Douglass' height is compared with the average height of women's swimmers at the 2016 Olympic finals, she is one inch taller than the average height.

