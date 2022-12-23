Maggie MacNeil is one of the most talked about swimmers after her performance in the recently concluded 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne. She won six medals in the world championships, including three gold medals and three bronze medals.

MacNeil also performed exceptionally well in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She won five medals, including one gold, two silver, and two bronze. Let's dive deeply into MacNeil's background and swimming career so far.

Maggie MacNeil's early life, school days, and more

Hannah Margaret McNair "Maggie" MacNeil was born on February 26, 2000, in Jiujiang, China. Maggie was abandoned when she was just a few months old before she was adopted by her Canadian parents in Guanxi. She grew up in London, Ontario.

Maggie started swimming when she was just two years old. Her idol was the five-time Olympic gold medalist Melissa Franklin. The Canadian swimmer played violin and clarinet from the age of five and twelve.

According to the South China Morning Post, the biggest challenge Maggie faced while growing up was dealing with asthma. According to Team Canada's official website, her favorite quote is:

"The comfort zone is a great place, but nothing ever grows there"

Maggie MacNeil competed in her first competition when she was eight. MacNeil swam for Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School. She also swam for the London Aquatic Club before her acceptance to the University of Michigan.

Margaret Macneil of Team Canada poses with the gold medal for the Women's 100m Butterfly Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

At the University of Michigan, Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey was Maggie's teammate. The Canadian swimmer plans to specialize in either law or medicine.

Macneil's mother had said she would only allow her daughter to get a tattoo on one condition. The condition was Maggie could get a tattoo if she qualified for the Olympics. But Margaret did more than qualify; she won three medals in the Olympics.

Maggie MacNeil made her debut in NCAA during the 2018-2019 season

Maggie made her NCAA debut representing the University of Michigan in 2018. She had a massive impact in her freshman year. She claimed individual titles in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly events at the Big Ten Championships.

MacNeil finished in second place in the 100-meter butterfly, fourth in the 50-meter freestyle, and sixth in the 100-meter backstroke during the NCAA Championships. During the 2019-2020 season, she won titles in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, and 100-meter freestyle at the Big Ten Championships.

Margaret Macneil during the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) at Abu Dhabi

In the 2021 NCAA Championships, she won the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, and silver medal in the 50-meter freestyle events. Maggie MacNeil won the CSCAA Women's Swimmer of the Year for the 2021 season.

At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Maggie won bronze medals in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly.

Maggie MacNeil made her senior debut in International Competitions in 2019

Maggie was a member of the Canadian women's team at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships (Long Course) in Gwangju. She claimed her first medal, a bronze medal, in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Macneil won her first gold medal in the world championships in the 100-meter butterfly event by defeating Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom.

Another clinched another bronze medal in the 4x100-meter medley relay event. At the 2021 World Championships (Short Course) in Abu Dhabi, the Canadian swimmer won four gold medals and one silver medal. During the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, she won two silver medals and one bronze medal.

Maggie won three gold and three bronze medals in the recently concluded World Championships in Melbourne. She claimed gold medals in the 50-meter backstroke, 50-meter butterfly, and 100-meter butterfly events and three bronze medals in the 4x100 m freestyle, 4x100 m medley, and 4x50 m mixed medley events.

Maggie claimed five medals in her debut Commonwealth Games

Silver medalist Emma McKeon, Gold medalist Margaret MacNeil of Team Canada, and Bronze medalist Brianna Throssell of Team Australia pose with their medals during the medal ceremony for the Women's 100m Butterfly Final on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Maggie Macneil made her debut in the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham and claimed five medals. Macneil won the gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly event, followed by two silver medals in the 4x100-meter medley and 4x100-meter mixed medley event. She clinched two more bronze medals in the 4x100-meter freestyle and 4x100-meter mixed freestyle events.

Maggie MacNeil made her Olympic debut during the Tokyo Olympics

Maggie MacNeil made her Olympic debut during the Tokyo Olympics and claimed three medals. She won the gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly event, a silver medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle event, and a bronze medal in the 4x100-meter medley event.

Macneil was the first Canadian gold medalist in the Tokyo Olympics. The Cameras at the Olympics focused on Maggie squinting at the results board because she doesn't wear contacts or prescription goggles while swimming.

Speaking after her victory, according to Associated Press, Maggie said,

"I was just trying to squint and see where I came. I heard my name getting called, so I knew I must have done something good."

This might just be the start of Maggie Macneil, and we may see her achieve more honors in swimming in the upcoming years.

