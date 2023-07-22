"I know you’re Katie Ledecky, but as good as you are, you’re not perfect" - Coach Anthony Nesty

Katie Ledecky is an athlete with a legendary career. Even after winning seven gold medals at the Olympics, she moved to Florida to train with Anthony Nesty to achieve more laurels.

Nesty is a 1988 Olympic gold medalist in the 100m butterfly event from Suriname, who currently coaches the Florida Gator's swimming team — both men and women. Nesty recently told The Washington Post what he initially said to Ledecky.

"I told her from day 1: 'Look I'm going to tell you things you're probably not going to like. But it's going to help you. I said, 'I know you're Katie Ledecky, but as good as you are, you're not perfect'," said Nesty.

Ledecky garnered attention at the age of 15 when she represented the United States in the 2012 London Olympics, wherein she managed to grab an Olympic gold medal for her country. Ledecky favors competing in 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, and 800m freestyle.

She has been a medalist at the Olympics ten times, seven of which are gold medals and the rest three are silver. She has been a world champion 19 times and managed to win three silver medals at the World Championships.

Ledecky has made her presence felt in the sports world by creating multiple world records. The 26-year-old swimmer has a world record in women's 800m and 1500m freestyle, both in long and short courses.

Katie Ledecky's upcoming matches to watch

Katie Ledecky after winning women's 1500m freestyle at Phillips 66 National Championship at Indiana University in Indianapolis on July 1, 2023

After moving to Florida, Ledecky's timings improved significantly, as she created two world records, including 7:57:42 in 800m freestyle at the FINA World Cup on November 5, 2022, in Indianapolis, and 15:08:42 in 1500m freestyle at the FINA World Cup on October 29, 2022, in Toronto.

Ledecky is expected to compete in four events at the 2024 Olympics, to be held in Paris. The American swimmer competed in the US World Championship trials last month in Indianapolis, Indiana, and qualified for competing in 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, which will be held in Fukuoka, Japan.

Ledecky will also be seen competing in the 2023 TYR PRO Championships, to be held in Irvine, California, from July 26 to July 29. Later this year, from November 29 to December 2, she will be seen competing at the Toyota US Open, scheduled in Greensboro, North Carolina.