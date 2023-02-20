“Figure out where I can be most impactful” – When Katie Ledecky opened up about her ‘passions outside the pool’

Katie Ledecky is not just any other formidable American swimmer. She is the most dominant female swimmer in the history of the sport. The Washington native has won seven Olympic gold medals and 19 world championship gold medals so far and looks like the tally is likely to increase in the coming years.

Apart from being a great swimmer, Katie has been involved with various ventures outside the pool. In an interview on PBS NewsHour last year, Katie opened up about her ’passions outside the pool’ and a future in Academia:

"I'm also considering going to Grad school at some point, but I don't know if that'll be in the next three years between now and Paris, but I'm going to use the next couple of months or years to really plot that out and figure out where I feel like I can be most impactful."

Gold medalist Katie Ledecky, silver medalist Erin Gemmell, and bronze medalist Addison Sauickie pose with their medals after competing in the Women's 200m Freestyle Final during the Toyota U.S. Open Championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center on December 02, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Olympic medalist gained a bachelor of arts in psychology and a minor in political science from Stanford University. The swimmer has been involved in academia even after graduation. One of her ventures saw her collaborating with Panasonic last year to inform children about the importance of education, especially in the STEM field.

Speaking of this, she said:

"Well, I'm passionate about a lot of things outside of the pool. I've had the great opportunity to work with Panasonic on a STEM education program.

"I've been able to visit schools and visit the students virtually as well over the past year, talking about the importance of education and setting goals and trying to familiarize students around the country with science, technology, engineering and math skills that they'll need in their future careers."

Ledecky on her swimming legacy

Aged 25, Ledecky has posted one of the most-decorated careers in the sport. In an interview with OlympicTalk in December 2022, she reflected on her journey so far and what it means to her:

"It’s an honor to have young swimmers look up to me, and I don’t take that lightly. I try to be a good role model and reach out to young kids and sign autographs and take photos if people approach me at swim meets. I hope that there are some young swimmers out there that will grow up to be champions or maybe they’ll just continue to love the sport or find other things that they’re passionate about, but it’s an honor."

Katie Ledecky of Team USA poses with her two Gold and two Silver medals after a giving a press conference to the media during the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky was one of the first swimmers to qualify for the US Paris Olympic Trials set to take place in June next year. Looking at the talent she possesses, it is safe to say that her legacy will continue in Paris and further.

