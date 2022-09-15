“I have a picture of him throwing a punch at me” – When Michael Phelps talked about the time he met Muhammad Ali

Michael Phelps is the GOAT when it comes to swimming and is often compared to the greatest athletes in the world. However, there are some athletes even the world’s most decorated Olympian looks up to, and boxing legend Muhammad Ali is one of them.

The Baltimore Bullet is a Muhammad Ali fan and has even spoken about Ali’s influence on his career. Phelps, who dominated the sport of swimming, has an immense amount of respect for Ali and the feeling is mutual.

Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XV - Show

Michael Phelps’ meeting with Muhammad Ali

Phelps met Muhammad Ali more than once and it’s always been a fan moment for the swimmer. Their last meeting came in 2004 when Phelps met the boxing legend at a Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix hosted by Ali himself.

The duo posed for pictures together, which later went viral online. The decorated swimmer later revealed that he felt 'honored' to be at Ali's event.

Phelps recalled the meeting during a Facebook live. While paying tribute to Muhammad Ali, the American swimmer said that his meeting with the boxer was unforgettable. The athlete even revealed that Ali shared his expectations of the swimmer.

Recalling the meeting, Michael Phelps said:

“I’ve had the privilege to meet Muhammad Ali a few times. In 2004, we did a panel – me, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mary Lou Retton and Muhammad Ali. I’ll never forget it. I have a picture of him throwing a punch at me and I remember him saying to me before I went to Athens ‘You’d better win all those medals.’”

The decorated swimmer added that Ali had a significant impact on his career and added:

“He was someone who stood up for what he believed in. Not only was he great for what he did inside the ring, but what he did outside the ring made him who he was. He is someone who will be terribly missed. He was somebody that a lot of athletes looked up to, me included.”

For fans, the meeting between the two GOATs was nothing but legendary. While Michael Phelps dominated the Olympic swimming competitions for two decades, Muhammad Ali is considered 'the greatest of all time’ in the ring.

Ali successfully defended his world heavyweight championship title 19 times and his legacy remains unmatched, with fans across the world still lauding his accolades years after his passing.

It should be noted that Ali was more than just a boxer. His charismatic personality off the ring is adored by millions. Michael Phelps can boast that the GOAT boxer was once his fan.

The swimmer's fans will be over the moon to know that Ali's wife once told Phelps that the former fighter watched all his races at the Beijing Olympics.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar