Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps has had unparalleled accomplishments throughout his career. However, it has not always been smooth-sailing for the American, who had to face a few bumpy stretches, including a suspension.

Phelps was arrested for driving while under influence (DUI) on September 30, 2014, in Maryland, Baltimore. This came after he crossed the double lane lines within the Fort McHenry Tunnel on I-95.

Following the arrest, the phenomenal swimmer was suspended by USA Swimming for six months from October 2014 to April 2015. Phelps was penalized for violating the organization's code of conduct after getting arrested for DUI. He had to engage in a six-week treatment program as well.

This led to Phelps missing out on the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, Russia, a lead-up event for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

He was also arrested for the same offense in 2004 when he was caught for DUI in Salisbury, Maryland, which led to an 18-month probation.

Phelps, in the updated version (October 4, 2016) of his biography, "Beneath the Surface: Michael Phelps," opened up about the incident, acknowledging his mistake. He recalled his initial reaction to the situation as he was scared after being pulled aside by the police:

“I screwed up. I ruined everything. Why did I do this?"

"Something that I’m excited to do" - Michael Phelps seeking new goals in golf

Michael Phelps plays a shot during the Gardner Heidrick Pro-Am ahead of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Course in Owings Mills, Maryland.

After enjoying a stellar swimming career, Michael Phelps has now set his sights on achieving goals in the golfing arena.

He initially held the record for the longest-televised putt of 159 feet, doing so in 2012 at the Dunhill Links at Kingsbarns. It was later broken by Ian Poulter in July 2022 with a 162-feet putt.

During a recent interview with Golf.com, Phelps outlined his goal of becoming a scratch golfer while expressing his dedication to rigorous training in pursuit of the new target.

"I have goals in the game. I’d like to get down to a scratch. I’m a 7 handicap right now. I know that to get to a scratch golfer, that’s going to take time. It’s going to take practice. It’s going to take a lot of energy," Phelps said.

"And that’s something that I’m excited to do, because that’s what I did in order to accomplish the goals that I did in the sport of swimming. So it kinda gives me that competitive focus and a way for me to channel that energy nowadays."