What does Michael Phelps do now? Everything to know about the swimming legend's life after retirement

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps has engaged himself in many new activities since he announced his retirement in 2016. The 38-year-old is exploring his philanthropic activities, interest in golf, entrepreneurial endeavors, and spending quality time with his family.

In 2016, Michael Phelps won five gold medals and a silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. After this, he began to focus on the growth of his philanthropic project, the Michael Phelps Foundation which he launched in 2008. It currently works towards water safety, healthy living, and teaching kids to follow their dreams.

In 2017, Phelps joined Medibio, an organization that focuses on the diagnosis of mental health disorders. It gave him an opportunity to open up about his struggle with ADHD and depression and take on his journey as a mental health advocate.

In 2020, he also launched his own brand, Phelps Brand, along with his coach Bob Bowman to sell swim gear. The retired swimmer infused his years of experience to manufacture effortless swim gears for competitive swimmers.

Moreover, the swimming legend collaborated with several top-notch brands to promote their products. In fact, in 2023, the swimming legend launched his own cold-water bathtub with the brand, Chilly Goat Tubs.

Phelps at WM Phoenix Open - Previews

It is no secret that Phelps is an ardent lover of golf. He is a well-versed player who frequently competes in elite championships. In February 2023, the retired swimmer won the Shot at Glory competition at the Waste Management Phoneix Open Pro-Am competition. It rewarded him with $40,000 prize money for his charity of choice.

Besides Phelps’s professional life, he also began spending more time with his family. He keeps taking holidays and vacation trips with his three sons and wife, Nicole Phelps.

Michael Phelps to have his fourth child with wife Nicole

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXIII - Red Carpet

Couple Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps lead an adorable family with their three sons Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4.

Moreover, in February 2024, the family will be welcoming their fourth member. On October 30, the swimmer’s wife confirmed her pregnancy on her Instagram. She posted pictures with the Baltimore Bullet and captioned it:

"A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn’t find 2019s pic 🤭) Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby, and partner thru life ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for anyone better!"

She further added:

"For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024"

Also, during an interview with Today in 2023, Nicole revealed that her fourth child is also set to be a boy.