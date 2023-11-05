What is Michael Phelps' wife Nicole Phelps' ethnicity? All you need to know about the former model expecting couple's fourth child

Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole Phelps is of American ethnicity. The 38-year-old mother of three sons is soon set to give birth to her fourth child with the legendary swimmer in 2024. Besides being a caring wife and a mother, Nicole Michele Johnson Phelps also has accomplished a couple of professional milestones.

Before meeting the Baltimore Bullet in 2007, Nicole competed and won in several beauty pageants. She was 17 when she became a runner-up at the Miss California Teenager out of 304 contestants. Later on, the Colorado-born won the Miss California USA 2010 title and also advanced to compete in Miss USA 2010. However, she landed ninth in that pageant.

Nicole Phelps holds a degree in communications from the University of Southern California. Initially, she was a student at Moorpark College but transferred to USC before graduating in 2007. After she won Miss California USA in 2010, Nicole began working for the Miss Universe organization, applying her marketing skills. She also recruited girls for the 2011 pageant when she began working as an ambassador for the state of California.

As a marketing expert, Mrs. Phelps worked for a Mercedes-Benz dealership and as the official jeweler for Miss California USA.

She met the love of her life Michael Phelps in 2007 at the ESPY Awards. Eventually, the couple got married in 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Tempe, Arizona. Before getting married, they gave birth to their first son, Boomer, in May. Moreover, two years later, they had Beckett in 2018 and their third son Maverick in 2019.

Moreover, the couple is soon going to grow into a family of six. Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps are expecting their fourth child in 2024. They broke the news in September at the International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF).

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps's love story

Mr. and Mrs. Phelps at Red Carpet - 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

Michael Phelps was to present an award alongside race car driver Danica Patrick at the 2007 ESPY Awards. This was the first time he met Nicole Johnson who was assigned as the swimmer’s athlete guide.

Soon, they began dating and made headlines about their romance in 2011. The couple dated briefly before breaking up again in 2012 before the London Olympics.

After dating on and off for some time, they finally got engaged in 2015. Moreover, they married privately in 2016 on June 13. After the Rio Olympics, they threw a grand wedding celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on October 29