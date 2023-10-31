Michael Phelps' wife Nicole confirms couple are expecting 4th child in 2024 on their 7th wedding anniversary

Nicole Phelps, the wife of Michael Phelps, shared pictures on her official Instagram account to confirm that the couple is expecting their fourth child. On the occasion of their seventh wedding anniversary, Nicole Phelps extended warm wishes to her husband by posting heartfelt pictures taken throughout their seven-year journey as a married couple. She also mentioned that she couldn't find a picture from 2019 and added the following caption:

"A mmemory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn’t find 2019s pic) Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life I couldn’t have asked for anyone better!"

She also shared a picture with her baby bump which was clicked on October 29, 2023, along with Michael Phelps, conforming her pregnancy by adding one more line to the caption:

“For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024”

Nicole and Michael first met each other at the ESPY Awards in 2007. The couple tied the knot on June 13, 2016, in a private ceremony after dating for years. They are now proud parents of three boys. The couple welcomed their first child, Boomer, in May 2016, followed by Beckett in February 2018 and Maverick in September 2019.

The family is now settled in Paradise Valley, Arizona, where Phelps lends his expertise as an assistant coach for the Arizona State Sun Devils swim team, alongside Bob Bowman.

At present, Nicole is an ambassador for the Michael Phelps Foundation, which promotes water safety, wellness, and physical and mental health.

Michael Phelps inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame

Arguably, the greatest swimmer of all time, Michael Phelps was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame on September 30, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Phelps, who retired in 2016 after the Rio Olympics, has clinched a total of 28 Olympic medals including 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

Alongside Phelps, his longtime coach Bob Bowman, and eleven other esteemed individuals who have achieved remarkable accomplishments in various domains such as artistic swimming, Paralympic events, diving, governance, and water polo were honored at the prestigious Hall of Fame event.

Phelps attended the event with his wife Nicole Phelps and also posed for a picture which was shared on the Michael Phelps Foundation’s official Instagram page with a note:

“Congratulations to @m_phelps00 and @coach_bowman on your inductions into the International Swimming Hall of Fame.What you have done in the pool has been nothing short of extraordinary! Our team is thankful that your legacy goes beyond the swimming pool and has impacted hundreds of thousands of lives through our important work at the Foundation.”

Michael Phelps had one of the most decorated careers in swimming. He also bagged 33 World Aquatics Championships medals in his career.