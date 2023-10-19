“Maybe there’s football in our future” - Michael Phelps' wife hopes football could be the family’s future

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole Phelps recently indicated that their family’s future might lead to football considering the interest of her children. The 38-year-old shared a picture of her sons Boomer and Beckett flaunting their football jerseys, which made her wonder if the kids would choose to swim like their father.

23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps is celebrated as one of the most decorated swimmers ever. With his unabating swimming prowess, the Baltimore Bullet has proven many times that no one will ever be like him. The swimmer’s three children, Boomer (7), Beckett (5), and Maverick (3) could succeed Phelps.

Although the retired swimmer’s children could carry forward his legacy, there might be a chance for them to explore other sports and make an even bigger name for themselves.

Recently, the retired swimmer’s wife shared a picture of her sons Boomer and Beckett donning the Leeds United jersey along with its shorts and sports shoes. Along with the picture, she added a caption that hinted at a possible football future for the family,

“Maybe there’s football in our future” Nicole wrote along with a blue and yellow heart emoji.

Phelps is one of several high-profile investors in Leeds United after the 49ers Enterprise's takeover of the English club this year (h/t Yorkshire Evening Post).

Michael Phelps initially wanted to become a footballer

Michael Phelps at the 2023 US Open - Day 10

The affinity towards football in the Michael Phelps family is unavoidable because the legendary swimmer's father Michael Fred Phelps was a footballer in his high school and college days.

Although Michael Phelps began to swim at the age of seven, he once desired to divert his career to the NFL. During his teenage years, the swimmer shared his wish to play football with his mother, Debbie Phelps.

However, she did not approve of Phelps’ decision as she saw more opportunities for him in his swimming career. In an interview published by Yahoo Sports in 2015, the swimmer’s mother explained the reason behind turning down his wish,

"I told him, ‘Only a small percentage of varsity football players get a scholarship to a D-I school and an even smaller percentage make the NFL.’

"Then I told him, ‘Think about what you have already accomplished in your sport and where you could possibly go.’ I thought the best way of teaching would be to explain his options and help him make the right choice.”

As a result, Phelps continued to swim and used his potential to the fullest to become the ultimate GOAT in his sport. However, he did explore another sport, golf, when he was flourishing in his swimming career. Phelps played the Icon Series and impressed fans with his skills.