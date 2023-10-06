Michael Phelps' wife shares glimpses of how the swimmer's family enjoyed September

Michael Phelps and his family were seen enjoying some quality time in September. His wife, Nicole Johnson, shared a few glimpses of the family's time spent together.

Phelps was seen having a good time with his wife and his three kids, Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick. The family was enjoying in a small pool and was seen having fun by a riverside.

The Phelps even celebrated Maverick's birthday, who turned five this September, with a small cupcake. Phelps and his wife took their children to watch 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'.

Phelp's wife, Nicole, took to social media to share a few glimpses of the memorable moments they spent in September together as a family and added a sweet caption.

"Almost all of September in a photo dump and yet… I promise a couple more posts to sum up how incredible Sept was for our family," she wrote.

The couple also attended the NCAAF football match on September 24, 2023, between USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils. They were seen supporting the USC Trojans, who represent the University of Southern California, from where Nicole graduated with honors in Bachelor of Arts in 2007.

Michael Phelps was recently inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame along with his long-time coach, Bob Bowman. Post the event, Phelps announced that the couple is expecting their fourth baby boy.

How did Michael Phelps set his first world record?

Michael Phelps during the Mens 200m Butterfly Heats at the Sydney International Aquatic Centre during the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia

Michael Phelps created his first world record at the 2001 World Aquatics Championships in the men's 200m butterfly.

At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Phelps made his debut by competing in the 200m butterfly event at the age of 15. Phelps became the youngest male athlete to represent the US in any swimming event since Ralph Flanagan and made it to the finals, finishing fifth eventually.

This was a major setback for Phelps. Undeterred by the failure, he resumed his training immediately after returning from the Olympics. During this first training session after the Olympics, his coach, Bob Bowman, wrote the initial 'WR' on the right-hand corner of the paper, indicating a world record.

Six months later, at the 2001 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Phelps shattered the men's 200m butterfly world record. He became the youngest male to set a world record in swimming, by being 15 years and nine months old then.