“"I’ve spent so much time in..” - Legend Michael Phelps embarks on his latest venture inspired from his swimming days

Legendary former swimmer Michael Phelps is back in the headlines. The 38-year-old has stunned the world again by collaborating with Master Spas for an exciting venture.

Phelps has begun his new ice tub brand, Chilly Goats. A strong believer in cold water therapy, the legendary swimmer aims to make the world try it too.

The 28-time Olympic medallist Michael Phelps is the world record holder in the 400-meter individual medley. His impeccable swimming career made him an eight-time recipient of the World Swimmer of the Year Award, 11-time of the American Swimmer of the Year Award, and two times of the FINA Swimmer of the Year.

On July 12, Phelps announced his new venture to the world through his social media page. Having swum for a major part of his life, Phelps has always resorted to cold water therapy to relax his muscles. Therefore, he was delighted to share the news about introducing his cold water tubs.

He added a hilarious caption with his post, and then explained how he got the idea to start his new venture:

"Before this idea came about, I was filling Nicole’s bathtub w 🧊…. Daily😂🤪. Throughout my career I used cold tubs for recovery and now during my daily wellness journey I haven’t stopped …. I’d like to share the @chillygoattubs by @masterspas !” the legend wrote.

Furthermore, he shared his feelings about starting something out of the box:

"I’ve spent so much time in a lot of different ice tubs… and we took a lot of time to make this perfect. I’m at a loss of words for how excited I am to share this with y’all. I look forward to hearing what y’all think of my #chillygoat😍😍” Phelps added.

In the video, Michael Phelps was seen talking about how important spending time in cold water therapy is. He stated that he felt more of himself in the water.

Saying this, he introduced the first look of his ice tub. Chilly Goats’ tubs contain a chiller and water care system that provides clean, clear, and cold water. One can also adjust the temperature in the tub as per their preference.

Phelp’s cold water tubs ensure longevity and performance, as they are made with durable and high-quality materials.

Michael Phelps talks about his love for cold water therapy

The legendary swimmer has been an advocate of cold water therapy for enhancing athletic performance and promoting recovery. It helped Michael Phelps soothe the sore muscles in his body after tough training sessions. Even after retirement, he continues to resort to therapy for mental and physical benefits.

Michael Phelps

In his recent interview with PRNewswire, the retired swimmer shared his take on the therapy.

"I believe in the benefits of cold-water therapy, from my time as a competitive swimmer through my health and fitness routine today,” he added.

He mentioned that he had tried several types of cold tubs over the years. However, none of them could submerge his tall body. Therefore, working with Master Spas for his new venture, he ensured to solve the problem for many others like him.

Michael Phelps Chilly GOAT Cold Tubs by Master Spas will officially launch on July 12, 2023.

