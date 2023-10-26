On Oct. 21, Randy Johnson gave pitching lessons to Michael Phelps, who tossed the opening pitch in Game 5 of the Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Phelps was seen supporting Arizona and was wearing their jersey.

Randy Johnson, a baseball pitcher, was spotted talking about the game with Michael Phelps, the most accomplished and renowned Olympian of all time with 28 medals.

Delightful responses from fans were all over social media.

Randy Johnson's rewards and recognitions

Randy Johnson was a pitcher in the MLB for 22 seasons, mostly with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

When Johnson joined the league, he was the tallest player in MLB history. His lethal slider and powerful fastball were his most well-known pitches.

Johnson is especially well-known for his lethal slider and overwhelming fastball. He led the Arizona Diamondbacks to a World Series triumph against the New York Yankees in the team's fourth season and won three games in the Series.

Johnson was named one of the two World Series Most Valuable Players in 2001. In 2002, he captured the Triple Crown of pitching.

With 303 career wins, Johnson ranks sixth among all left-handers in MLB history. Ten-time All-Star Johnson is one of just two pitchers to win the Cy Young honor in four straight seasons.

He has won the honor on five occasions. Cy Young Awards were given to Johnson in both leagues. Moreover, he's one of just five pitchers to pitch no-hitters in both leagues and one of 21 pitchers with a winning record against all 30 MLB teams.