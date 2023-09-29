Michael Phelps' wife Nicole on their relationship - "Had many years of heartache and separation only to end up back together"

Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole Johnson Phelps recently shared a thoughtful message on her longtime relationship with her former boyfriend and now husband Michael Phelps. The wife of the legendary swimmer hinted that both of them were each other’s true ‘soulmates’ considering the ups and downs they had to face throughout their journey so far.

Nicole Johnson, 38, and Michael Phelps, 38, did not have the smoothest love story. Instead, they dated on and off since they met each other in 2007 at the ESPY Award. After dating for a while, the couple broke up in 2008 following the Beijing Olympics. Later on, Michael and Nicole got back together for the second time in 2010 before breaking up again a year later.

Things took a new course for the couple when Nicole texted congratulations to the Olympic swimmer after he won medals at the London Olympics in 2012. Finally, the couple reconciled in 2014 and eventually got engaged in 2015. Moreover, on June 13, 2016, they got married in an intimate ceremony attended by friends and family.

Nicole and Michael Phelps at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials

Learning from the on-and-off journey of her relationship with the Baltimore Bullet and then finally being married to him for 7+ years, Nicole shared a heartfelt Instagram post on her story. It read,

'Soulmates will always end up together. No matter how much love got, no matter how much distance there was. You lose each other to find each other again.'

Nicole Phelps's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

She related the quote-post to her relationship with Phelps, calling the swimmer her true soulmate.

“To those who feel they’ve lost their soulmate…it’s true it somehow works itself out. @m_phelps00 and I had many years of heartache and separation to only end up back together this go and it’s been amazing.”

Today, the couple is a family of five with three children - Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick.

Everything you need to know about Michael Phelps’s wife Nicole Johnson Phelps

The couple at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 - Arrivals

38-year-old Nicole Johnson Phelps was born in Colorado and brought up in California. Presently, she is an ambassador of the Michael Phelps Foundation, which promotes water safety, wellness, physical and mental health.

Nicole was a model who won several pageants before marriage. At the age of 17, she was a runner-up at the Miss California Teenager, competing against 304 participants.

The American model also won the Miss California USA 2010 title and advanced to compete in the Miss USA 2010 pageant, where she was placed ninth.

Moreover, she worked as a production assistant at the 2007 EPSY Awards when she met Phelps.