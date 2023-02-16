“You basically become a superhero” - Michael Phelps is teaching 3 sons about the importance of mental health at a young age

When the term 'Greatest Olympian of all-time pops out,' just the name Michael Phelps comes out. His tally of 28 Olympic medals, which includes 23 gold, does not seem to be broken right now or in the near future.

Despite the fact that Phelps had a more illustrious career than anyone who jumped into a swimming pool, his struggles with mental health issues are not hidden from anyone.

Since retiring, Phelps has been a great spokesperson for mental health issues. He recently talked to Insider about his partnership with online behavioral health company Talkspace.

Michael Phelps even shared that his three sons, Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick have a great interest in athletics. He also revealed that he had been teaching them techniques to cope with their mental health along with their physical health.

"I'm excited to pass along my playbook of things I did well and things I could have done better... If you do both, you basically become a superhero."

According to him, the boys are discovering healthy methods to express their emotions, speak about their experiences, and create coping mechanisms for stressful situations.

"If one of my sons' feelings get hurt, we give them a moment to calm themselves down, then we talk them through what they're feeling and why, and that's so important."

Michael Phelps shares mantra for having better mental health

Often known as the 'Flying Fish,' Michael Phelps has achieved almost everything in his life. From being the greatest Olympian to having a beautiful family, he has them all.

Speaking to Insider, Phelps said that if controlling emotions was a sport now, he would have won even more medals in that.

Talking about teaching his boys about mental health, he gave them the mantra of avoiding compartmentalization or repressing difficult or uncomfortable ideas.

Michael Phelps even claimed that ignoring his emotions for more than ten years and then later going to therapy and keeping a regular journal helped him get in better touch with his family, especially his kids.

When things become heated, like when his boys fight, it may be difficult to talk through emotions, but Phelps says it is crucial to find a means to calm down first.

With his kids, Phelps does the yoga exercise known as 'lion's breath,' which includes taking a deep breath and screaming to let off stress, rage, or worry. Deep breathing exercises may help adults and children alike manage stress, according to research.

Michael Phelps - an ambassador for mental health

The Baltimore Express contributed more to the sport than the majority of international sports organizations, and he continues to do so even after retiring. However, his efforts to create a world with improved mental health have resulted in his most stunning success.

Following the 2008 Olympics, Phelps established the Michael Phelps Foundation with his $1 million Speedo bonus. His charity is devoted to advancing swimming as a sport and encouraging healthy living.

The 37-year-old joined the board of Medibio, a business specialising in identifying mental health conditions in 2017.

Michael Phelps is often seen on talk shows and events speaking about mental health issues and how to cope with them.

