"They dragged me through the dirt" - When Michael Phelps accused the media of contributing to his mental health problems

Apart from being the most decorated Olympian in history, Michael Phelps is also a vocal advocate for mental health. The swimmer, who is considered 'superhuman' by fans, has often spoken about his struggles with depression and ADHD.

Having retired in 2016 from competitive swimming, Phelps continues to raise his voice for people like him who struggle with mental health problems.

Michael Phelps is a legend among athletes. However, he is every bit human and his struggles in the past have proven the same. Ever since he openly spoke about his depression, Phelps has often been asked about his mental health status in interviews.

Michael Phelps explores the media's contribution to his mental health struggles

Phelps was speaking in an interview when he opened up about his views on the media. The athlete has explored his struggles in the past and said that the media has only added to his problems.

Phelps revealed that he has often faked his answers because he was overwhelmed at times. The Baltimore native also revealed that he has lived through some scary experiences as the media “dragged him through the dirt” for things he “did wrong over the years”.

Speaking to ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap about his mental health struggles, Michael Phelps said:

“How are you? We are asked that question every day. But how often do we just say "fine" or "good" and move on? How often do we actually admit the truth -- to ourselves as well as others? You want to know my truth? How am I doing? How am I handling quarantine and the global pandemic? Put it this way: I'm still breathing… It has been one of those months. Nonstop, my mood jumping up and down and all around.”

Michael Phelps went on to reveal that the COVID pandemic has been “one of the scariest times” he’s been through. He said that he was thankful for being healthy. However, Phelps further emphasized his mental health situation and said that he was never okay with it. Phelps went on to accuse the media of playing a role in his struggles with mental health.

He added:

“I've done so many interviews after Rio where the story was the same: Michael Phelps opened up about depression, went into a treatment program, won gold in his last Olympics and now is all better. I wish that were the truth. I wish it were that easy. But honestly -- and I mean this in the nicest way possible -- that's just ignorant.

"Somebody who doesn't understand what people with anxiety or depression or post-traumatic stress disorder deal with has no idea.”

He continued:

“And really, to be blunt, the media is part of that. They dragged me through the dirt for everything I did wrong over the years -- and trust me, I know there was plenty. I'm responsible for every mistake I've ever made. Nobody else. I've gotten help and I ended my career on a high note, so the nice neat story is to put me back on a pedestal.

"But here's the reality: I won't ever be "cured." This will never go away. It's something where I've had to accept it, learn to deal with it and make it a priority in my life.”

Further, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist went on to state that he felt “worthless” at times. Phelps said that the pandemic was a challenge that he never expected and he felt extremely overwhelmed by it. The athlete, throughout the course of the interview, revealed that he was still struggling with issues and wished to resolve them for the best.

Swimming - Olympics: Day 8 (Image via Getty)

It is pertinent to note that Michael Phelps opened up about struggling with depression ahead of the 2018 Olympics. However, the swimmer overcame it and added five gold medals and one silver to his tally in Rio de Janeiro. Phelps is now a vocal ambassador for mental health for athletes and has been inspiring people to speak out about their internal struggles.

