“In 2016, we had one therapist” – Michael Phelps on the ignorance of mental health by the US Olympic Committee

Michael Phelps is considered the greatest swimmer ever born. His Olympic medal tally of 28 is unmatchable. However, his greatness has come at a cost. He suffered various mental health problems throughout his career.

Three years ago, a YouTube channel called Mic posted a video of Michael Phelps. He shared his experience with mental health. He talked about the ignorance of the US Olympic Committee and the first time the US team had a therapist who looked after the athletes' mental health:

"I've been on the national team for 20 years. Like I haven't seen it once, you know, it's... I mean, I guess in 2016 we had one therapist that traveled with us. But that was the first time we've ever seen it. So you know like I just believe that they look too much at the physical performance side of things."

Michael Phelps talks about his experience with mental health issues

23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps had a rough patch between 2008 and 2016. He was arrested twice for driving under the influence, and his photograph, in which he was smoking pot, was leaked online.

Phelps faced massive backlash and was suspended from the US team too. He struggled with mental health during that time. To overcome these mental health problems, he tried various techniques.

"I just self-medicated because I was just running from whatever I didn't want to face. I've gotten two DUIs. I mean after 2008 and 2012 that was all I was doing. I knew that I had to make a change because if not it wasn't gonna end well."

In an interview with Mic, Michael Phelps was asked when he realized he had mental health issues. He said:

"I mean, I would probably say the first real-time I probably noticed it would have potentially been 2004... They could have been earlier. I don't know. But I think that was my first real like, to say acting out like going crazy, just almost like and I probably was stiff-arming people, giving people the Heisman."

When Phelps was asked why men struggle to talk about their mental health issues, he said:

"Probably because they don't want to show weakness. I mean that would be the only thing that I would say."

Michael Phelps was later questioned if it was essential to discuss men's mental health issues. He answered:

"I mean, I think, if you see really what's happened over the last three to four years with people who have come up and opened up about their struggles. I think now with people who have stood up and talked about their struggles."

He continued:

"Whether it's performers, singers, actors, actresses, or baseball players, basketball players, football players, Olympians, like all walks of life and they get to show, they're not just some like fictional character. Right? Like they're a human being, just like everybody else in the world."

Michael Phelps has done more for the sport than most organizations in his career, and he continues to do so even though he has retired. However, his most spectacular accomplishment comes from his fight for a world with better mental health.

