What is known about Michael Phelps' wife Nicole Johnson's ethnicity?

US swimmer Michael Phelps got married to long-time girlfriend and model Nicole Johnson in 2016 in a dreamy private ceremony. The couple first met at the 2007 ESPY awards and started dating in 2009.

After a brief break-up before the 2012 London Olympics, they rekindled their romance in 2014. The pair have three sons together.

Nicole Johnson has an impressive modelling career. She was the runner-up at the Miss California Teenager, out of 304 contestants, when she was 17. In 2009, she won the Miss California USA title. Although considered a favorite, she came ninth at the Miss USA 2010 pageant.

While a lot is known about her professional career, very little information is available about her personal life, like what her ethnicity is. She has never explicitly talked about it but people have their theories.

People believe she may have Hispanic, Filipino, Caucasian, Mexican, Persian, or black roots. However, nothing has been put on record by her as of yet. So, no confirmation can be given about which ethnicity she belongs to.

How did Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson meet?

While everyone dreams of a fairytale love story, it seems like Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson surely got theirs. The couple have been together for almost 14 years now.

Johnson first met Michael Phelps at the 2007 ESPY awards. She was working as a production assistant at the function and was assigned a swimmer. It took them almost two years to start dating.

However, like every great love story, Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson also went through their ups and downs. The pair broke up before the 2012 London Olympics and even began seeing other people.

However, love always finds a way and it certainly did in their case as they rekindled their relationship in 2014. And the two have been giving relationship goals ever since. Johnson talked about their rocky moments in a social media post and said that the timing is everything in any relationship.

"Timing is everything (whether it be a job, love, or …)even if we aren’t able to see it in the moment."

Well, surely timing has worked perfectly for them as they have been by each other's side ever since they got back together. The couple now have three beautiful sons: Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick.

Nicole Johnson was often seen cheering for Phelps during his races. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she was in the stands with son Boomer and Debbie Phelps to cheer for Phelps in his final appearance at the Summer Games.

