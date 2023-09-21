India Aquatics Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, and timing

The Asian Games 2023 will commence on September 23 and will present sporting enthusiasts with 15 days of breathtaking action.

These games will mark an especially important milestone for Indian aquatics, as this is the first time since 2006 Doha that Indian women will compete in swimming events at the Asiad.

Spearheading the challenge for Indian women swimmers will be the likes of Nina Venkatesh, who holds the national record for the 50m and 100m butterfly, and Olympian Maana Patel, who competes primarily in the 100m backstroke.

Venkatesh and Patel will be joined by seven other women: Palak Joshi, Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Lineysha AK, Shivangi Sarma, and Vritti Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Virdhawal Khade will lead the charge in the men's swimming events at the Asian Games. Khade competed at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, where he set a national record in the 100m.

He also has an Asiad bronze medal that he won in 2010 at the 50-meter butterfly event. That medal marked the first time an Indian finished on the podium of a swimming event at the games in 24 years.

Alongside swimmers, the Indian aquatics squad also features divers Siddharth Pardeshi and London Singh Hemam.

Asian Games 2023: Indian aquatics squad details

Swimming (men): Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand AS, Kushagra Rawat, Likith SP, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew, Utkarsh Patil, Vishal Grewal and Virdhawal Khade.

Swimming (women): Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Lineysha AK, Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma and Vritti Agarwal.

Diving (men): Siddharth Pardeshi and London Singh Hemam.

Asian Games 2023: Aquatics schedule

This is what the schedule for aquatics will look like at 2023 Hangzhou Games.

25th September

Swimming

Round 1 to Finals - 7:30 am onwards

26th September

Swimming

Round 1 to Finals - 7:30 am onwards

27th September

Swimming

Round 1 to Finals - 7:30 am onwards

28th September

Swimming

Round 1 to Finals - 7:30 am

29th September

Swimming

Round 1 to Finals - 6:30 am

30th September

Diving - 5 pm

Asian Games 2023: Where to watch aquatics

Fans of swimming and diving will be able to catch a televised version of the live action in Hangzhou on the Sony Sports network. Alternatively, you can also tune in to the Sony Liv app to see Indian swimmers and divers in action.