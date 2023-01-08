“It’s a movie about mental health” – When David Popovici cited Fight Club as an example for greatness

Romanian Freestyle Swimmer David Popovici has had a dream run in the competitive arena. He now holds the junior world mark in the long course 200-meter freestyle as well as the world record for the 100-meter freestyle on the long course.

Recently, David Popovician interacted with a YouTube channel named arena water instinct. When David was asked to give an example of greatness, he said,

"Yeah, well one that comes to my mind, one example is of greatness is how the narrator from fight club managed to sort of fight his inner demons and overcome his, his just turn his life around. But I think it's a movie about mental health and how you should never ignore the little voices that are in your head. And that you should never try and live a lifestyle and a life others want you to live."

David Popovici opened up about his great run and training

A few months ago, Popovici gave an interview in which he opened up about his great career and the training tools he used to become fast.

The first question asked to him was, what it means to be great in the game, and he said,

"I think being great is defined as to what you leave behind. I know, people of all ages inspired to live a healthier lifestyle and to pick up sports, so that's what 'great' means to me."

Popovici at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships Lima 2022 - Day 6

The next question asked to David Popovici was what it takes to be great. In reply, the swimmer reckoned that the key traits for being successful are determination and motivation.

"I think it takes a lot of sacrifice, and it takes some special people to do it, I don't think anyone can achieve it, I mean I don't think, anyone has the willing to try and be great. I think if everyone had the determination and motivation as I do or as other people that are very good in their field do. I think everyone could at one point try and become great."

Later on, he was asked if he was hungry. He replied sarcastically that he is hungry not for food but for greatness and medals.

"I'm very hungry, not right now i'm not that hungry, I just ate but for medals and for greatness and for... I don't know, for being a role model, I'm very hungry."

David Popovici was also asked how he wanted himself to be remembered, to which he replied,

"I think, it's a little bit too early in my career to really think of that. But if you ask me in 10 years how I'd like people to remember me, I think, I'll have a definite answer but for the moment, I'm just a guy who swims fast and who really likes what he's doing."

David Popovici at the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships

Popovici at the end was asked about his take on mental health, and he said,

"I think the mistakes others that were in my shoes have done, they were overwhelmed by attention and by fame, money, whatever it is, and so I'm working towards this not happening to me, and really make sure, I don't go towards that path."

2022 has been a dream year for David Popovici. He won a total of 14 medals and broke many national and world records. He was also named the 2022 Romanian Athlete of the Year.

