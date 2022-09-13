"I had to have something in my stomach” – When Katie Ledecky bust the myth about swimming after eating

Chicken or the egg and swimming after eating are the two dilemmas that have gripped the world for generations. We may always debate on the former, but thankfully iconic US swimmer Katie Ledecky debunked the second myth for us, last year.

It is generally advised not to swim immediately after eating and to wait at least 30 minutes to an hour. People are concerned that eating immediately before swimming will result in indigestion, vomiting, and cramps, among other things.

But last year, during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Katie Ledecky contributed her opinion on the matter.

Coming fresh from Tokyo with two gold medals and two silver medals hanging down her neck, Ledecky shared her Olympic experience and some anecdotes before being quizzed on the age-old myth.

During the talk show, host Jimmy Fallon asked her "as a parent" if one can eat before getting in the pool or if one should wait for 30 minutes before they do. Ledecky was quick to dispel the myth, saying that one can indeed eat before swimming. However, she voiced an amusing thought before responding. She said:

"I might have some parents coming after me for this, but I think we can debunk the myth. You can eat before you swim."

However, you obviously cannot gorge on a feast before you go swimming and neither was Katie Ledecky advising that. She was quick to clarify her answer further. She added:

"I wouldn’t recommend you go out and have a huge pizza with your daughters before you go for a swim, but I mean, I eat granola bars before I swim within five or 10 minutes before a race," she said.

Her response was met with a hilarious reaction from Fallon who said:

"I just hope my dad is watching 'cause this is..."

Ledecky also added that she drank chocolate milk after her race.

Why Katie Ledecky eats before swim races

It is no secret that high energy levels are required to play competitive sports. Athletes need to maintain a diet routine that helps them sustain their energy and stamina levels for a longer duration.

Swimmers are no different.

Their energy needs to be at optimum levels before any race. Especially when you are a long-distance swimmer like Katie Ledecky representing her country on the grandest sporting stage of all, the Olympics!

While answering questions about swimming after eating, she also talked about why she prefers to eat before her races. She recounted an experience from Tokyo itself wherein two of her races were just an hour apart. Her second race being the 1500m freestyle - an excruciating event.

Ledecky said that she eats a little something before her races to ensure she has adequate fuel to get through the event. She said:

"In Tokyo I had two races about an hour apart, and I was eating and drinking, and my second race was the 1,500 free, so I had to have something in my stomach to get me through a 15-and-a-half-minute race,"

In July last year, NBC sports journalist Michele Tafoya spoke with the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) senior sports dietician, Alicia Glass, who revealed some details about Katie Ledecky's diet regime. Tafoya even reported on it during NBC's broadcast of Ledecky's 1500m freestyle race at Tokyo, an event Ledecky eventually went on to win a gold medal in.

"This morning it was oatmeal, made with extra milk, peanut butter and fruit for protein, carbs and antioxidants," Tafoya reported. "She can snack on things like energy bars before the race, and she generally has a sports drink in her hand until she leaves the ready room."

In Tokyo last year, Katie Ledecky cemented her name as the greatest of all time with her three Olympic medal hauls. The star is planning on competing in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Well, what can anyone say when one of the greatest swimmers of our time busts a myth herself?

