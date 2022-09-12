Why does Michael Phelps do Cupping? Real reason explored 

'Cupping' shot to fame during the 2016 Rio Olympics when legendary US swimmer Michael Phelps sported bruised purple circles on his back.

A part of ancient Chinese medicine, cupping is used for muscle recovery and healing of aches. This technique is based on placing small suction cups on specific parts of the body. Either heat or an air pump is used to pull the skin back from the underlying muscles.

Although the practice has attracted mixed opinions, advocates of cupping believe that the stretching and contracting of the skin draws blood to the affected area.

This increased blood flow is said to reduce soreness, relieve tension, and help in healing exhausted muscles. It is also thought to be beneficial in repairing muscle fibers after a tough workout.

Along with athletic recovery, cupping is said to be helpful in several pain-based conditions. Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician, explained cupping on CBS News and said:

"The aim of cupping is to relieve any blockages in the flow of energy and blood and lead to better recovery."

In huge tournaments such as the Olympics, athletes need to be in their peak form. With a hectic line-up of races and high levels of competition, athletes often focus a lot on faster recovery.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that along with Michael Phelps, several other athletes such as US gymnast Alexander Naddour and Lithuanian swimmer Ruta Meilutyte were also spotted with cupping marks in Rio.

However, there is no science that determines whether cupping is physiologically beneficial or not.

"I’ve done it before meets, pretty much every meet I go to" - Michael Phelps on Cupping

Michael Phelps with visible cupping marks (Image via David Ramos/Getty Images)

It was in 2016, that the bruised purple circles on Michael Phelps' back and shoulders became an Olympic moment. However, the decorated swimmer has been a regular of the treatment. After the cupping went viral in 2016, he spoke about it to The New York Times.

He said:

"I’ve done it before meets, pretty much every meet I go to. So I asked for a little cupping yesterday because I was sore and the trainer hit me pretty hard and left a couple of bruises."

In fact, in 2015, Michael Phelps took to Instagram to share a picture of himself undergoing cupping therapy.

Despite the popularity of cupping, the debate on its physiological benefits is still ongoing.

Multiple tests have been conducted to determine its effectiveness. But since it is not possible to blind patients from suction cups being attached to their bodies, the results can be attributed to a placebo effect, and are hence inconclusive.

Many are of the opinion that cupping merely creates a placebo effect, helping an athlete mentally rather than physiologically. Even if that is the case, that edge in a high-pressure situation like the Olympics can completely change the scoreboard.

US swimmer Missy Franklin's coach Todd Schmitz had an interesting take on this recovery method, as quoted by The New York Times.

He stated:

"I would say cupping is very much along the lines of ice baths. Some people will tell you that ice baths have no purpose whatsoever. It’s one of those things if you think it helps you, you leave it in your repertoire,"

While there's not much science to prove this point, several pro and collegiate athletes as well as celebrities still swear by cupping for a faster recovery.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes