"I write down negative messages" - When Michael Phelps opened up on journaling feelings as a method to manage depression

Michael Phelps is the most successful swimmer in history. With 28 medals, including 23 golds, Phelps is one of the most decorated athletes in Olympic history. While Phelps set record after record in the pool, his life was not always smooth as the athlete struggled with depression.

Having retired in 2016, Phelps is a vocal advocate for mental health. The American swimmer has openly spoken about his struggles with depression and ADHD in the past. Speaking about his struggles, Phelps often revealed methods he used to fight his mental health problems as well.

Michael Phelps struggled with depression for years. According to him, it has now become a part of his life. After being diagnosed, Phelps found himself in a tough place to fight the ailment. However, the athlete has since figured out his way and has developed routines to manage his depression. The retired swimmer recently opened up on one such effective method.

Michael Phelps has often talked about treatment being important. The athlete has advocated for therapy for all athletes. He has also revealed a few methods he uses, which include journaling.

According to Phelps, noting down negative emotions has helped him manage his depression in the past. The Olympian revealed that he uses a journal to express his negative feelings, helping him keep track of his emotions.

Opening up about his journaling method in an interview with People, Michael Phelps said:

"Depression is something that will always be part of my life — it's part of who I am… I look at quotes for motivation but sometimes I write down negative messages, things that aren't always friendly, names I'm calling myself or what I'm going through mentally.”

Testifying to this, Phelps’ wife, Nicole Johnson, added that he would even scrawl the epithets about himself on his bathroom mirror. In the same interview, she said that she “wasn’t okay” with Phelps’ habit of noting down negative thoughts. However, she added that it helped him.

"He has that tool of writing it down, whether good or bad."

Michael Phelps has even revealed that he contemplated committing suicide at times. However, he's now over those strong emotions and continues to raise awareness towards mental health problems.

Michael Phelps on growing up with ADHD

Michael Phelps also opened up on the experience of growing up as a kid with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The legendary swimmer revealed that he struggled with his neurodevelopmental disorder and had turned his focus to sports as a method to drain excess energy from his body.

Speaking about his childhood on an episode of Comeback Stories, Phelps said:

“Growing up, I was a normal athletic kid. I would go from the baseball field to the soccer field to the lacrosse field to the swimming pool, just trying to get as much energy as I could out of my system. Growing up with ADHD, I could never sit still. I noticed the way I was always moving around or fidgeting with something.”

Phelps added that he began focusing fully on swimming at the age of 11. The Olympian recalled that he was a victim of bullying at school and had grown up with fewer friends. He said that the scenario he grew up in made him more focused on the sport.

