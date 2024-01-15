"Must be the patriarchy the left warned us about" - Riley Gaines on headline addressing a transgender woman

Riley Gaines has recently expressed her opinion on a current legal case involving the trans community. Gaines, an outspoken advocate for women's sports safety and known for her views on transgender participation in sports, spoke about the language used by popular new media, Fox News. The channel addressed Ali Miles, a transgender woman, as "her," which she felt should be "him”.

Ali Miles, also known as Dylan, is suing the City of New York for $22 million, according to a Fox News report.

This case was brought about as a result of Miles's stated claim that she was subjected to mistreatment while being held in custody at Rikers Island. There was a period of time between June 14 and July of 2022 when Miles was held at Rikers Island, which is a male prison center.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 16: Tomi Lahren, Clay Travis and Riley Gaines attend the 2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at The Grand Ole Opry

According to reports, Miles was being held in a facility that was designated for males, despite the fact that a court order had been issued specifically for the placement of Miles in a female unit.

Miles claims that this has led to instances of humiliation and distress, such as being strip-searched by male guards and being subjected to derogatory comments. The New York City Department of Correction, New York City Health, and Hospitals Corporation are all involved in these lawsuits.

Riley Gaines testifies during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care

For Miles, this isn`t his first legal case on the basics of gender identification-based discrimination. She had previously sued a Manhattan-based yoga studio for $5 million for forcing her to use the men's locker room. This took place on May 20, 2023, and was later dismissed.

Dylan MIles sues Manhattan yoga studio

Riley Gaines, reacting to this news, shared a screenshot from Fox News on her social media account. She critiqued the use of gender pronouns in the media coverage, stating:

"Ah, this must be the patriarchy the left warned us about, right? & @FoxNews, stop using their language. You're only contributing to the delusion we're being asked to participate in. He is a 'him'. Not a 'her'."

Expand Tweet

Twitter reacts to Riley Gaines criticizing media language in transgender lawsuit

Riley Gaines speaks on the safety of Women`s Sports

The recent lawsuit filed by transgender woman Dylan Myles against New York City and the subsequent media coverage by Fox News have led to viral reactions from the public, particularly following Riley Gaines' criticism of the language used in reporting the case.

Fans shared their views on social media, with opinions ranging from support for Riley Gaines' stance to criticisms of Fox News and broader discussions on gender identity and media representation.

Here are some of the top opinions shared on social media:

Fox is captured as a news organization and useless outside of the Five and Gutfeld! (I don't count the right winger opinion shows.)

Fox News is broken… they need to find their way back to the right side of morality before they just become another cable news joke like CNN & MSNBC. Straight talk & honest language is the only acceptable form of communication. Trump has it right.

Fox News is a part of the problem and conservatives shouldn’t rely on them anymore. They are just as bad as CNN and MSNBC. Citizen journalism and 𝕏 is the new way people should be procuring their information. Citizens journalists are able to get the information out before legacy media can corrupt it. Follow me for the right angle of the story!

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet