Riley Gaines recently praised a girls' basketball team after they refused to play against a team that included a transgender member.

The girls forfeited a high school match in the Bay Area in California. In addition to withholding from playing against the transgender woman, the team also denied sharing the locker room with her.

Gaines commended the girls' decision by sharing the incident, the information of which was first posted by Women Are Real on X (formerly known as Twitter), on January 5.

"Good on these girls. Don't participate in the farce," the former NCAA swimmer wrote.

A few days later, Gaines shared a picture of the team consisting of the transgender player, who happened to be the team's captain. She expressed her aversion with a scornful and sarcastic remark emphasizing the obviousness of the the individual given the wing span, foot size, height, and other physical attributes.

"Picture of the male in question who also happens to be captain of the team. I don't know what would give it away that he's a boy. Couldn't be his wing span, foot size, height, or muscular definition..," the staunch advocate for women's safety wrote.

Riley Gaines pushes to speak against the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports even after receiving mistreatment

Riley Gaines shared about the abuse she faces while speaking on transgender issues.

Riley Gaines has been a fervent advocate of women's safety in sports. She has passionately dissented from the notion of trans athletes competing against women.

Recently, the former swimmer opened up about a few challenging incidents she faced, including drinks being poured on her, glasses being thrown at her, and being held to ransom for hours.

Even after facing severe mistreatment, the former swimmer pushed the fans to stand for women's safety and presented her views on why more athletes and their supporters refrain from standing up.

"I do claim to speak for the overwhelming majority of us who are scared and the parents who are scared to defend their daughters, the coaches who are scared to stand up for their athletes because they don't want to lose their jobs, and the threats, the risk, they are very real and I've seen them play out, the former swimmer expressed. "Anyway, all I've to say is be courageous."

