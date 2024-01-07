"Amazing display of pride and patriotism" - Riley Gaines lauds USA hockey team's national anthem rendition after World Juniors win

Riley Gaines recently reacted to Team USA singing the national anthem after winning the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

Team USA defeated Sweden, 6-2, on Friday, January 5, at the International Ice Hockey World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden. In a nail-biting clash between the American and Swedish teams, USA rose to clinch its sixth title.

Team USA asserted its dominance throughout the tournament, emerging unbeaten and clinching a gold medal in the final. The USA registered their second victory against Sweden in a gold medal match. They earlier defeated the runners-up in the 2013 gold medal match.

While the American squad collected its sixth title, the last one coming in 2021, the Swedes are longing for victory as they haven't secured the title in over a decade.

Following their victory, the overwhelmed American squad sang the national anthem with such zeal that it moved the spectators to tears.

Riley Gaines showered the team with admiration as she shared the video on social media and penned an appreciation message.

"Pretty amazing display of pride and patriotism. Love to see it. Well done," the former NCAA swimmer wrote.

"Men will be glorified for beating up on women" - Riley Gaines slams USA Boxing for allowing transgender athletes to fight against women

Riley Gaines has been a fervent advocate for the safety of women in sports and has consistently opposed the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

She recently expressed her dissent against USA Boxing after the organization permitted trans boxers to compete in the women's category in 2024. Although the organization has set certain rules and requirements to be fulfilled by trans athletes, the former NCAA swimmer condemned the organization.

“Do you understand what this means? Men will be glorified for beating up on women. Not only glorified, they will be deemed ‘brave’ for such actions. Slippery, slippery slope,” she wrote.

“USA boxing to allow men who merely say they are women to fight against women. Mark my words, it will take a woman getting killed before these misogynistic fools wake up,” the former University of Kentucky swimmer wrote.

The new policy requires trans athletes to complete their gender assignment surgery, declare their gender identity, undergo regular hormone testing, and provide documents of hormone levels.