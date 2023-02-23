“My genetics help me” – When ‘skinny legend’ David Popovici opened up on his physique

Romanian swimmer David Popovici is often known as a 'skinny legend' due to his physique build. He took the sport of swimming by storm with his amazing performances at the 2022 World Championships.

In August, Popovici attended a show with Brett Hawke on YouTube where he opened up about his physique. Speaking about his physique, Popovici mistakenly revealed that he is sometimes 'dyslexic.' He said,

"Because the bigger you are, the more energy you're gonna burn. So if you manage to be strong enough and lean enough, then you're good. So I think, my genetics help me a little. Other natures did help a little. But it's worth if we're doing the gym or going into the water. And how we connect these things."

When David Popovici was asked if he wanted to get stronger and add some muscle mass to his body, he said,

"You know what? I... I don't think neither of those things. I don't think 'I need to stay like this' or to maintain being successful and getting better. But at the same time, I don't think I have to get bigger or I have to get leaner or something like that. i just want to get, I just try to live in the moment. Let my experts figure out what should happen."

Popovici also added that he did not care if he got '3 cm taller' or become '20 Kg heavier.' He just wants to get better with his techniques and adapt to the conditions better.

David Popovici's dream year 2022

In 2022, David Popovici had a fantastic year with a tally of 14 medals. At the Budapest Long Course World Championships in 2022, David took home gold medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle events.

Popovici won both events to become the first swimmer in 49 years to win gold medals in both the 100 and 200-meter freestyle events at the same world championships. At the 2022 European Junior Championships in Otopeni, Romania, he continued his good form.

Popovici at the Melbourne 2022 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships - Day 2

After beating Phelps' record in July 2022, Popovici was knighted by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. The highest civic award bestowed upon a person in Romania is the Order of the Star.

David Popovici was also voted the Male Swimmer of the year in Europe.

David Popovici's life and early career

On September 15, 2004, Popovici was born in Bucharest. He started swimming at the Lia Manoliu pool at the age of just four on the advice of his doctor to help with his early-stage scoliosis. When Popovici was nine years old, he began training at Aqua Team Bucharest under the direction of coach Adrian Rădulescu, a Ph.D.-holding former swimmer and swimming specialist.

At the age of 10, David Popovici surpassed Dragoș Coman's 24-year-old record for the 50-meter backstroke junior national record. Coman earned the bronze medal at the 2003 World Championships. At the age of 14, he set a new record for being the fastest swimmer under 15 in the history of the European Junior Olympic Festival with a timing of 49.82 seconds.

Poll : 0 votes