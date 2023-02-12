Why was David Popovici knighted?

Romanian swimmer David Popovici is an emerging star in the swimming world. He has taken the world by storm since the last World Championships.

In July 2022, Popovici was knighted by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, after breaking Phelps' record. He received the Order of the Star of Romania, the country's highest civil honor. Along with him, his coach also received a knighthood.

Legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps has set several records in his career. Many experts felt his records were unbreakable until the arrival of David Popovici.

David Popvici at the Melbourne 2022 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships

The 18-year-old Romanian swimmer had nothing but the roller coaster ride of a career. He proved that not just Phelps' but any records in swimming can be beaten.

David Popovici had an incredible 2022

With 14 medals won, David Popovici had a fantastic year in 2022. David won 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle gold medals at the 2022 Long Course World Championships in Budapest.

Popovici became the first swimmer to win gold medals in the 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle at the same world championships in 49 years by triumphing in both competitions. He maintained his excellent form at the 2022 European Junior Championships in Otopeni, Romania.

David Popovici triumphed at the European Junior Championships with four golds and one silver medal. He took home the gold medal in the 50-meter, 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100-meter freestyle relay competitions. In the 4x100-meter mixed freestyle medley, David Popovici and his colleagues were instrumental in helping Team Romania win the silver medal.

Popovici at the 2022 FINA World Short-Course Swimming Championships

The teenage swimmer earned two additional gold medals at the 2022 European Aquatics Championships (Long Course) in Rome. With a world record time of 46.86, the Romanian won the 100-meter freestyle competition. He completed the 200-meter freestyle race in 1:42.97. David's performance in 1:42.97 established a new junior world record.

At the 2022 European Aquatics Championships, he was also recognized as the male swimmer of the competition. He participated in the 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle, and 4x100-meter freestyle relay events, winning gold medals at the 2022 World Junior Championships. A single silver medal went to Popovici in the 4x100-meter mixed freestyle relay.

David set a championship record in the 200-meter freestyle event with a timing of 1:46.18. When compared to the previous contests Popovici participated in in 2022, the 2022 FINA World Short Course Championships in Melbourne weren't as successful for the Romanian swimmer. With a time of 1:40.79, he captured the silver medal in the 200-meter freestyle competition.

Popovici's early life

Popovici was born in Bucharest on September 15, 2004. On his doctor's advice at the mere age of four, he began swimming in the Lia Manoliu pool to treat his early-stage scoliosis. At the age of nine, he started training at Aqua Team Bucharest with coach Adrian Rădulescu, a former swimmer and swimming expert with a Ph.D.

When David Popovici was 10 years old, he broke the 50 m backstroke junior national record, which had been held by Dragoș Coman for 24 years and who had won the bronze medal at the 2003 World Championships. With a time of 49.82 seconds, he broke the record for the fastest swimmer under 15 in the history of the European Youth Olympic Festival at the age of 14.

Poll : 0 votes