2022 US Open Swimming Championships: Big winners and records explored

The 2022 US Open Swimming Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, featured four days of thrilling play. Seven separate significant records were broken, including world junior records, meeting records, and national age group records.

Regan Smith and Chase Kalisz are responsible for four of those swimming records. They switched training locations earlier this year to join Bob Bowman's professional team. Therefore, this was the first significant competition for both while wearing ASU caps.

The 2022 Toyota US Open Swimming Championships were held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, from 30 November to 3 December.

The competition was held in a pool with a long course (50 meters). Swimmers were permitted to compete while representing their nation, such as Brazil and Scotland; their clubs, such as Wolfpack Elite; their national swimming body, such as Swim Ireland; or themselves.

Major Winners in the US Open Swimming Championships

Although the event was a four-day affair, the action in it was absolutely breathtaking. Here are some of the major events that transpired.

Katie Ledecky betters her own record

Katie Ledecky poses with her medal after winning the Women's 1500M Freestyle Final during the Toyota US Open Swimming Championships

In a rematch against Summer McIntosh, Katie Ledecky turned out to get her revenge from last year's FINA World Cup. As it happened, Ledecky defeated McIntosh in a deadlocked match with a minor difference of 0.08 secs, which was identical to her defeat last year against McIntosh. She also bettered her US Open Swimming Championships record by clocking 3:59.71.

Summer McIntosh creates history

Summer McIntosh reacts after winning the women's 400M individual medley

In the 400M individual medley, Summer McIntosh clocked 4:28.61 to better the world junior record. She is now the third-fastest performer in history thanks to that swim. Additionally, it earns her Commonwealth, Americas, and US Open Championships records.

Daniel Diehl resettles the 17-18 boys' section

Daniel Diehl reacts after winning the Men's 200M Backstroke Final during the Toyota US Open Championships

Is he a seal? Or a dolphin? Spectators went into awe to see the recently turned 17-year-old Daniel Diehl resettling in the juniors division in the US Open Championships.

He broke the boys' 17-18 100M backstroke NAG record after swimming 53.11 in the preliminary round. He then lowered his mark by 0.04 seconds, popping 53.07 in the final.

Diehl turned in a somewhat slower time in the first 50 meters of the final compared to the preliminary round as he clocked 26.00. But the teenager returned home in 27.07.

Regan Smith's domination

Regan Smith competes in the Women's 200M Butterfly Final during the Toyota US Open Championships

This year's US Open Championships were truly fruitful for Regan Smith. She secured a total of five golds in the event. Out of them, in two events - the 100M and 200M backstrokes, she created history by clocking 57.95 and 2:05.28, respectively, which turned out to be the new championship records.

Chase Kalisz, the only man to keep his head high

Chase Kalisz in action at the US Open Swimming Championships

Olympic gold medalist Chase Kalisz had a blistering show at the 2022 US Open Championships. He secured two golds through record-breaking performances in the 200M and 400M individual medley. He clocked 1:56.52 and 4:10.09, respectively. The 400M performance also broke Sebastian Rousseau’s nine-year-old record of 4:11.11.

Records created at the US Open Swimming Championships this year

A total of six records were set this year, out of which Regan smith and Chase Kalisz created four of them. The other two were etched in the books by 'The Legendary' Katie Ledecky and 'Teen from Toronto' Summer McIntosh. Let's take a closer look at them -

World Records

Summer McIntosh, a kid from Canada, set a junior world record for the 400M individual medley.

Event Day Athlete's name Country Time 400M Individual Medley Finals 2 Summer McIntosh Canada 4:28.61

Championship Records

A total of six championship records were reset, two in the men's category and four in the women's category.

Event Athlete's Name Club/Country Time 200 mindividual medley Chase Kalisz United States 1:56.52 400 m individual medley Summer McIntosh Canada 4:28.61 400 m individual medley Chase Kalisz United States 4:10.09 400 m Freestyle Katie Ledecky United States 3:59.71 100 mBackstroke Regan Smith United States 57.95 200 mBackstroke Regan Smith United States 2:05.28

