The final session of the 2022 US Open Swimming Championships successfully concluded in Greensboro last night. The championship, which began on November 30 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, was dominated by Regan Smith on its fourth and final day.
Smith picked up her third and fourth medals with another meet record in the 200-meter. The final day featured 12 events, including the 200-meter and 1500-meter slowest heats, the 100-meter finals, and the 4x100-meter fastest heat.
This edition of the US Open Swimming Championships has certainly seen the stocks of Regan Smith go up. Whether she continues her run of success remains to be seen.
2022 US Open Swimming Championships: Day 4 highlights and leaderboard
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- Regan Smith – 2:08.50
- Summer McIntosh – 2:09.76
- Josephine Fuller – 2:12.46
- Emma Atkinson – 2:12.64
- Leah Shackley – 2:12.77
- Torie Buerger – 2:14.22
- Rye Ulett – 2:14.64
- Caroline Bentz – 2:14.79
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- Daniel Diehl – 1:57.62
- Nico Garcia – 2:01.28
- Amadeusz Knop – 2:01.35
- Baylor Nelson – 2:01.77
- Andrew Simmons – 2:01.83
- JT Ewing – 2:02.01
- Caleb Maldari – 2:02.02
- Jack Aikins – 2:02.28
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- Gabi Albiero – 55.11
- Beata Nelson – 55.45
- Camille Spink – 55.46
- Lillie Nordmann – 55.75
- Tristen Ulett – 55.96
- Katarina Milutinovich – 56.05
- Erika Pelaez – 56.09
- Addison Sauickie – 56.15
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- Andrej Barna – 48.61
- Josh Liendo – 49.12
- Victor Alcara – 49.22
- Chris Guiliano – 49.23
- Alberto Mestre – 49.45
- Ali Khalafall – 49.46
- Kaii Winkler – 49.56
- Matt King – 49.66
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- Gillian Davey – 2:30.02
- Mona McSharyy – 2:30.37
- Brynn Curtis – 2:30.80
- Ashleigh Oberekar – 2:31.84
- Grace Rainey – 2:32.25
- Molly Mayne – 2:32.52
- Miranda Tucker – 2:32.68
- Alexis Yager – 2:32.94
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- Chase Kalisz – 2:12.44
- Angus Menzies – 2:13.81
- Aleksas Savickas – 2:13.85
- AJ Pouch – 2:14.78
- Lyubomir Epitropov – 2:15.17
- Brandon Fischer – 2:15.69
- Ben Delmar – 2:15.88
- Coleman Modglin – 2:17.30
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- Regan Smith – 2:10.52
- Lindsay Looney – 2:11.47
- Charlotte Hook – 2:11.59
- Tess Howley – 2:12.24
- Dori Hathazi – 2:14.52
- Maria Jose Mata Cocco – 2:15.33
- Katie White – 2:15.81
- Jenna Bridges – 2:16.33
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- Nicolas Albiero – 1:57.06
- Zach Harting – 1:57.20
- Leonardo de Deus – 1:59.12
- Hector Cruz – 2:00.45
- Connor LaMastra – 2:01.56
- Gustavo Saldo – 2:01.70
- Matheus Ferreira de Moraes – 2:02.81
- Mussin Adilbek – 2:02.94
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
- Katie Ledecky – 15:44.13
- Beatriz Dizotti – 16:18.40
- Michaela Mattes – 16:34.75
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
- Alfonso Mestre– 15:16.51
- Pedro Farias– 15:20.12
- Eric Brown – 15:26.67
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Swim Ireland – 3:46.83
- University of Tennessee – 3:48.14
- Cougar Aquatics – 3:48.22
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- New South Wales Swim – 3:24.23
- Swim Ireland – 3:25.13
- Auburn University – 3:26.57
Women's 4x100m Freestyle
1. Ireland
- Victoria Catterson
- Danielle Hill
- Mona McSharry
- Grace Davison
2. University of Tennessee
- Julia Burroughs
- Brooklyn Douthwright
- Josephine Fuller
- Kate McCarville
3. Cougar Aquatics
- Angela Di Palo
- Hailey Grotte
- Kirsten De Goede
- Noelle Harvey
Men's 4x100m Freestyle
1. NSW Swim
- Jack Wilson
- James Koch
- Joseph Hamson
- Thomas Hay
2. Ireland
- Evan Bailey
- Thomas Fannon
- Jack Cassin
- Thomas Leggett
3. Auburn University
- Kalle Makinen
- Aidan Stoffle
- Andrew Simmons
- Sohib Khaled
Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
Follow Us
GIF
Comment in moderation