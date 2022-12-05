The final session of the 2022 US Open Swimming Championships successfully concluded in Greensboro last night. The championship, which began on November 30 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, was dominated by Regan Smith on its fourth and final day.

Smith picked up her third and fourth medals with another meet record in the 200-meter. The final day featured 12 events, including the 200-meter and 1500-meter slowest heats, the 100-meter finals, and the 4x100-meter fastest heat.

This edition of the US Open Swimming Championships has certainly seen the stocks of Regan Smith go up. Whether she continues her run of success remains to be seen.

Regan Smith was the star of US Open Swimming Championships

2022 US Open Swimming Championships: Day 4 highlights and leaderboard

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

Regan Smith – 2:08.50 Summer McIntosh – 2:09.76 Josephine Fuller – 2:12.46 Emma Atkinson – 2:12.64 Leah Shackley – 2:12.77 Torie Buerger – 2:14.22 Rye Ulett – 2:14.64 Caroline Bentz – 2:14.79

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

Daniel Diehl – 1:57.62 Nico Garcia – 2:01.28 Amadeusz Knop – 2:01.35 Baylor Nelson – 2:01.77 Andrew Simmons – 2:01.83 JT Ewing – 2:02.01 Caleb Maldari – 2:02.02 Jack Aikins – 2:02.28

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

Gabi Albiero – 55.11 Beata Nelson – 55.45 Camille Spink – 55.46 Lillie Nordmann – 55.75 Tristen Ulett – 55.96 Katarina Milutinovich – 56.05 Erika Pelaez – 56.09 Addison Sauickie – 56.15

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

Andrej Barna – 48.61 Josh Liendo – 49.12 Victor Alcara – 49.22 Chris Guiliano – 49.23 Alberto Mestre – 49.45 Ali Khalafall – 49.46 Kaii Winkler – 49.56 Matt King – 49.66

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

Gillian Davey – 2:30.02 Mona McSharyy – 2:30.37 Brynn Curtis – 2:30.80 Ashleigh Oberekar – 2:31.84 Grace Rainey – 2:32.25 Molly Mayne – 2:32.52 Miranda Tucker – 2:32.68 Alexis Yager – 2:32.94

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

Chase Kalisz – 2:12.44 Angus Menzies – 2:13.81 Aleksas Savickas – 2:13.85 AJ Pouch – 2:14.78 Lyubomir Epitropov – 2:15.17 Brandon Fischer – 2:15.69 Ben Delmar – 2:15.88 Coleman Modglin – 2:17.30

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

Regan Smith – 2:10.52 Lindsay Looney – 2:11.47 Charlotte Hook – 2:11.59 Tess Howley – 2:12.24 Dori Hathazi – 2:14.52 Maria Jose Mata Cocco – 2:15.33 Katie White – 2:15.81 Jenna Bridges – 2:16.33

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

Nicolas Albiero – 1:57.06 Zach Harting – 1:57.20 Leonardo de Deus – 1:59.12 Hector Cruz – 2:00.45 Connor LaMastra – 2:01.56 Gustavo Saldo – 2:01.70 Matheus Ferreira de Moraes – 2:02.81 Mussin Adilbek – 2:02.94

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

Katie Ledecky – 15:44.13 Beatriz Dizotti – 16:18.40 Michaela Mattes – 16:34.75

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

Alfonso Mestre– 15:16.51 Pedro Farias– 15:20.12 Eric Brown – 15:26.67

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Swim Ireland – 3:46.83 University of Tennessee – 3:48.14 Cougar Aquatics – 3:48.22

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

New South Wales Swim – 3:24.23 Swim Ireland – 3:25.13 Auburn University – 3:26.57

Women's 4x100m Freestyle

1. Ireland

Victoria Catterson

Danielle Hill

Mona McSharry

Grace Davison

2. University of Tennessee

Julia Burroughs

Brooklyn Douthwright

Josephine Fuller

Kate McCarville

3. Cougar Aquatics

Angela Di Palo

Hailey Grotte

Kirsten De Goede

Noelle Harvey

Men's 4x100m Freestyle

1. NSW Swim

Jack Wilson

James Koch

Joseph Hamson

Thomas Hay

2. Ireland

Evan Bailey

Thomas Fannon

Jack Cassin

Thomas Leggett

3. Auburn University

Kalle Makinen

Aidan Stoffle

Andrew Simmons

Sohib Khaled

