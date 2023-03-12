2023 NCAA Division II Championships Day 5 Updates

The 2023 NCAA Division II Championships reached its conclusion on day five of the competition. The 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships were held from March 7, 2023 to March 11, 2023 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

With Queens University of Charlotte moving to Division I, a new champion is set to be crowned this year at the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships. But Queens University of Charlotte dominance has been remarkable. In the women's team scores, Nova Southeastern established a massive lead at the end of day four with 434.5 points with Indy in second place with 344 points.

As far as the men's team scores are concerned, Indy were first with 373.5 points followed by Drury in second place with 338 points. Heading into day five, Indy's main goal would have been to increase their lead at the top and they successfully did so.

Several events were set to be held on day five of the 2023 NCAA Division II Championships, namely the women's and men's 1650-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard breaststroke, and 400-yard freestyle relay. The men's 1-meter diving was also conducted on day five.

In the women's 1650-yard freestyle, Nova Southeastern's Emily Trieschmann claimed her third individual victory at the 2023 NCAA Division II Championships. Emily clocked a time of 16:30.11 in the women's 1650-yard freestyle. The Nova Southeastern's Emily Trieschmann created a gap of half body length at 200.

According to Swimswam, Emily extended her lead every 50 until about 1200. She led by more than half a pool length by that point. Allison Vassilakos of Wayne State clocked a time of 16:42.11 and finished in second place. Another swimmer at Wayne State, Jordan Fox, finished in third place with a time of 16:44.86.

In the men's 1650-yard freestyle at the 2023 NCAA Division II Championships, Eric Hieber of Grand Valley finished in first place with a time of 15:03.48. Indy's Cedric Buessing finished second by clocking a time of 15:03.85. Hayden Curley of Tampa took the third spot with a time of 15:10.69.

2023 NCAA Division II Championships Day 5 results

The results for the events held on day five of the 2023 NCAA Division II Championships, as revealed on Swimswam, are attached below:

Women's 1650 yard freestyle

Emily Trieschmann, Nova S’eastern – 16:30.11 Allison Vassilakos, Wayne State – 16:42.11 Jordan Fox, Wayne State – 16:44.86 Kaitlyn Agger, Wingate – 16:45.58 Meghan Slowey, Mines – 16:46.93 Ana Cecilia Carvalho, McKendree – 16:47.01 Adelaide Reaser, Truman St. – 16:53.57 Emilia Colti Dumitrescu, Indy – 16:56.84

Men's 1650 yard freestyle

Eric Hieber, Grand Valley – 15:03.48 Cedric Buessing, Indy – 15:03.85 Hayden Curley, Tampa – 15:10.69 Paul Demesy, West Chester – 15:16.22 Victor Rosado, OC – 15:17.34 Kyle Benjamin, Colorado Mesa – 15:17.45 Luca Alessandrini, Nova S’eastern – 15:21.14 Barnabas Fluck, Tampa – 15:22.14

Women's 100 yard freestyle - finals

Manon Compagner, Carson-Newman – 48.97 Kiara Pozvai, Henderson St. – 49.21 Johanna Buys, Indy – 49.55 Mika Heideyer, Indy – 49.66 Ann Carozza, West Chester – 49.91 Helga Fodor, Lynn – 50.07 Bryn Greenwaldt, Augustana – 50.21 Tilde Morin, Tampa – 51.34

Men's 100 yard freestyle - finals

Lamar Taylor, Henderson St. – 42.30 Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree – 42.37 Jack Armstrong, Henderson St. – 43.40 Matthew Bosch, Grand Valley – 43.65 Viacheslav Ohnov, Wingate – 43.69 Khameron Glass, Drury – 43.72 Joao Silva, Indy – 43.76 Marcel Snitko, Wingate – 44.06

Women’s 200 yard backstroke – finals

Alexandra Waller, Drury – 1:55.20 Kaitlyn McCoy, Indy – 1:56.59 Kyla Blakemore, Carson-Newman – 1:58.18 Celina Marquez, Nova S’eastern – 1:58.83 Marta Beesmans, Wingate – 1:59.39 Luna Mertins, Lynn – 1:59.63 Mia Krstevska, Indy – 1:59.92 Madysen Barnes, Tampa – 2:01.77

Men's 200 yard backstroke - finals

Benjamin Sampson, Colorado Mesa – 1:41.54 Santiago Corredor, Tampa – 1:42.09 Nathan Bighetti, Drury – 1:42.25 Ney Chagas Filho, Wingate – 1:43.44 Andrew Rodriguez, Drury – 1:43.69 Parker Knollman, Tampa – 1:44.04 Raf Hendriks, St Cloud St – 1:45.38 William Mahone, Montevallo – 1:46.21

Women's 200 yard breaststroke - finals

Savanna Best, Nova S’eastern – 2:11.79 Lily Borgenheimer, Colorado Mesa – 2:11.83 Claire Conover, Drury – 2:13.61 Emilia Ronningdal, Nova S’eastern – 2:14.26 Lillian Sanocki, Wingate – 2:15.00 Rachel Johnson, IUP – 2:15.95 Celina Schmidt, Indy – 2:16.02 Mellie Wijk, Drury – 2:17.93

Men's 200 yard breaststroke - finals

Daniel Garcia, Findlay – 1:54.51 JT Amrein, Oklahoma Christian – 1:55.14 Matteo Zampese, Florida Southern – 1:55.95 Filipe Pinheiro, McKendree – 1:56.09 Davi Mourao, Drury – 1:56.72 Richard Polasek, Davenport – 1:57.10 Owen Stender, Davenport – 1:58.75 Brayden Cole, Indy – 1:59.01

Men's 1-meter diving - finals

Julio Osuna Kelly, Indy – 599.50 Jason Lenzo, Indy – 524.75 Cade Hammond, Indy – 513.15 Isaiah Cheeks, Colorado Mesa – 511.40 Cole Earl, Drury – 507.00 Zach Schering, Clarion – 505.05 Carter Wood, UTPB – 453.15 Wrigley Fields, Grand Valley – 439.40

Women's 400 freestyle relay - Timed Finals

Indy – 3:20.34 Colorado Mesa – 3:21.18 Wingate – 3:21.48 Tampa – 3:21.81 Carson-Newman – 3:22.40 West Chester – 3:23.01 Drury – 3:23.45 Nova S’eastern – 3:23.55

Men's 400 freestyle relay - Timed Finals

McKendree – 2:52.69 Indy – 2:53.39 Tampa – 2:53.91 Henderson State – 2:54.82 Drury – 2:55.50 Carson-Newman – 2:55.53 Grand Valley – 2:55.56 Wingate – 2:55.91

In the final team standings for the women's division for the 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, Nova Southeastern finished first with 536.5 points. Indy claimed second place with 488.5 points, followed by Drury in third place with 352.5 points.

In the final team standings for the men's at the 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, Indy finished first with 527 points, followed by Drury in second with 450.5 points. McKendree claimed third place with 352.5 points.

