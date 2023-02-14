The NCAA swimming and diving conference championships are set to begin this month. The next few weeks will see student-athletes compete in a variety of events across all divisions of the NCAA.

Here, we take a look at all the important dates, locations, and other information associated with the Division I 2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship for the first two weeks.

Access the NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship week 3 and 4 schedule here.

Week One

MAAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 8 – February 11, Wednesday - Saturday

Burt Flickinger Center, Buffalo, NY

Men's Defending Champions: Rider University

Women's Defending Champions: Niagara University

Teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagra, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena (Women Only)

Fans watch the 200 yard backstroke during the 2022 Ivy League Womens Swimming and Diving Championships at Blodgett Pool on February 19, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Week Two

ACC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 14 - February 18, Tuesday - Saturday

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Men's Defending Champions: Virginia State University

Women's Defending Champions: North Carolina State University

Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami

SEC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 14 - February 18, Tuesday - Saturday

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX

Men's Defending Champions: Florida State University

Women's Defending Champions: Tennessee State University

Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt (women only)

Big Ten Championships (Women)

February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI

Women's Defending Champions: Ohio State University

Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois

Ivy League Championships (Women)

February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday

Denunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ

Women's Defending Champions: Harvard University

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth

Mountain West Championships (Women)

February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday

CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX

Women's Defending Champions: San Diego State University

Teams: San Diego State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado State

Missouri Valley Conference Championships (Women)

February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday

Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, IA

Women's Defending Champions: Missouri State University

Teams: Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Little Rock, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, Marshall, UIC

American Athletic Conference Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Swimming: February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday

Diving: February 13 - February 15, Monday - Wednesday

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX

Men's Defending Champions: Southern Methodist University

Women's Defending Champions: University of Houston

Teams: Tulane (women only), Houston (women only), and ECU (women only), Rice (women only), North Texas (women only), Florida International (women only) SMU, Cincinnati

CCSA Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday

Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

Men's Defending Champions: University of the Incarnate Word

Women's Defending Champions: Liberty University

Teams: Queens (NC), Gardner-Webb, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Bellarmine, Campbell, Liberty, FGCU, Georgia Southern, UNC-Asheville, North Florida, James Madison (women only)

Atlantic 10 Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday

SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH

Men's Defending Champions: George Washington University

Women's Defending Champions: George Washington University

Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)

Patriot League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday

Kinney Natatorium, Lewisburg, PA

Men's Defending Champions: Navy

Women's Defending Champions: Navy

Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy

MPSF Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday

Swimming: Human Performance Center, St. George, UT

Diving: Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA

Men's Defending Champions: Brigham Young University

Women's Defending Champions: UC San Diego

Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD, Cal State – Bakersfield, Incarnate Word

Horizon League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday

IU Natatorium (IUPUI), Indianapolis, IN

Men's Defending Champions: Oakland University

Women's Defending Champions: Oakland University

Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, IUPUI, Milwaukee, Oakland, Youngstown State

