2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship Primier Div I Week 1&2: When and where is it happening?

By Kiran Rao
Modified Feb 14, 2023 17:36 IST
2022 Ivy League Women
2022 Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Ivy (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The NCAA swimming and diving conference championships are set to begin this month. The next few weeks will see student-athletes compete in a variety of events across all divisions of the NCAA.

Here, we take a look at all the important dates, locations, and other information associated with the Division I 2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship for the first two weeks.

Access the NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship week 3 and 4 schedule here.

Week One

MAAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

  • February 8 – February 11, Wednesday - Saturday
  • Burt Flickinger Center, Buffalo, NY
  • Men's Defending Champions: Rider University
  • Women's Defending Champions: Niagara University
  • Teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagra, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena (Women Only)
Fans watch the 200 yard backstroke during the 2022 Ivy League Womens Swimming and Diving Championships at Blodgett Pool on February 19, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Fans watch the 200 yard backstroke during the 2022 Ivy League Womens Swimming and Diving Championships at Blodgett Pool on February 19, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Week Two

ACC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

  • February 14 - February 18, Tuesday - Saturday
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
  • Men's Defending Champions: Virginia State University
  • Women's Defending Champions: North Carolina State University
  • Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami

SEC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

  • February 14 - February 18, Tuesday - Saturday
  • Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX
  • Men's Defending Champions: Florida State University
  • Women's Defending Champions: Tennessee State University
  • Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt (women only)

Big Ten Championships (Women)

  • February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
  • Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Women's Defending Champions: Ohio State University
  • Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois

Ivy League Championships (Women)

  • February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
  • Denunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ
  • Women's Defending Champions: Harvard University
  • Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth

Mountain West Championships (Women)

  • February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
  • CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX
  • Women's Defending Champions: San Diego State University
  • Teams: San Diego State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado State

Missouri Valley Conference Championships (Women)

  • February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
  • Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, IA
  • Women's Defending Champions: Missouri State University
  • Teams: Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Little Rock, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, Marshall, UIC

American Athletic Conference Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

  • Swimming: February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
  • Diving: February 13 - February 15, Monday - Wednesday
  • Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX
  • Men's Defending Champions: Southern Methodist University
  • Women's Defending Champions: University of Houston
  • Teams: Tulane (women only), Houston (women only), and ECU (women only), Rice (women only), North Texas (women only), Florida International (women only) SMU, Cincinnati

CCSA Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

  • February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
  • Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN
  • Men's Defending Champions: University of the Incarnate Word
  • Women's Defending Champions: Liberty University
  • Teams: Queens (NC), Gardner-Webb, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Bellarmine, Campbell, Liberty, FGCU, Georgia Southern, UNC-Asheville, North Florida, James Madison (women only)

Atlantic 10 Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

  • February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
  • SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH
  • Men's Defending Champions: George Washington University
  • Women's Defending Champions: George Washington University
  • Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)

Patriot League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

  • February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
  • Kinney Natatorium, Lewisburg, PA
  • Men's Defending Champions: Navy
  • Women's Defending Champions: Navy
  • Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy

MPSF Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

  • February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
  • Swimming: Human Performance Center, St. George, UT
  • Diving: Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA
  • Men's Defending Champions: Brigham Young University
  • Women's Defending Champions: UC San Diego
  • Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD, Cal State – Bakersfield, Incarnate Word

Horizon League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

  • February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
  • IU Natatorium (IUPUI), Indianapolis, IN
  • Men's Defending Champions: Oakland University
  • Women's Defending Champions: Oakland University
  • Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, IUPUI, Milwaukee, Oakland, Youngstown State

