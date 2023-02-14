The NCAA swimming and diving conference championships are set to begin this month. The next few weeks will see student-athletes compete in a variety of events across all divisions of the NCAA.
Here, we take a look at all the important dates, locations, and other information associated with the Division I 2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship for the first two weeks.
Access the NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship week 3 and 4 schedule here.
Week One
MAAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 8 – February 11, Wednesday - Saturday
- Burt Flickinger Center, Buffalo, NY
- Men's Defending Champions: Rider University
- Women's Defending Champions: Niagara University
- Teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagra, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena (Women Only)
Week Two
ACC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 14 - February 18, Tuesday - Saturday
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Men's Defending Champions: Virginia State University
- Women's Defending Champions: North Carolina State University
- Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami
SEC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 14 - February 18, Tuesday - Saturday
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX
- Men's Defending Champions: Florida State University
- Women's Defending Champions: Tennessee State University
- Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt (women only)
Big Ten Championships (Women)
- February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
- Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Women's Defending Champions: Ohio State University
- Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois
Ivy League Championships (Women)
- February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
- Denunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ
- Women's Defending Champions: Harvard University
- Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth
Mountain West Championships (Women)
- February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
- CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX
- Women's Defending Champions: San Diego State University
- Teams: San Diego State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado State
Missouri Valley Conference Championships (Women)
- February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
- Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, IA
- Women's Defending Champions: Missouri State University
- Teams: Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Little Rock, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, Marshall, UIC
American Athletic Conference Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Swimming: February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
- Diving: February 13 - February 15, Monday - Wednesday
- Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX
- Men's Defending Champions: Southern Methodist University
- Women's Defending Champions: University of Houston
- Teams: Tulane (women only), Houston (women only), and ECU (women only), Rice (women only), North Texas (women only), Florida International (women only) SMU, Cincinnati
CCSA Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
- Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN
- Men's Defending Champions: University of the Incarnate Word
- Women's Defending Champions: Liberty University
- Teams: Queens (NC), Gardner-Webb, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Bellarmine, Campbell, Liberty, FGCU, Georgia Southern, UNC-Asheville, North Florida, James Madison (women only)
Atlantic 10 Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
- SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH
- Men's Defending Champions: George Washington University
- Women's Defending Champions: George Washington University
- Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)
Patriot League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
- Kinney Natatorium, Lewisburg, PA
- Men's Defending Champions: Navy
- Women's Defending Champions: Navy
- Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy
MPSF Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
- Swimming: Human Performance Center, St. George, UT
- Diving: Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA
- Men's Defending Champions: Brigham Young University
- Women's Defending Champions: UC San Diego
- Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD, Cal State – Bakersfield, Incarnate Word
Horizon League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 15 - February 18, Wednesday - Saturday
- IU Natatorium (IUPUI), Indianapolis, IN
- Men's Defending Champions: Oakland University
- Women's Defending Champions: Oakland University
- Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, IUPUI, Milwaukee, Oakland, Youngstown State