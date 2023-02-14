2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship Primier Div I Week 3&4: When and where is it happening?

The NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship is upon us. This month will see college athletes compete for the top spot in the sport.

This article looks at the schedule for the third and fourth week of the Division I NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship.

Access the schedule for the first two weeks of the swimming championship here.

Week Three

Big 12 Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX

Men's Defending Champions: Texas State University

Women's Defending Champions: Texas State University

Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)

Pac-12 Championships (Women’s)

February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday

Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

Women's Defending Champions: Stanford University

Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State

Big Ten Championships (Men)

February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI

Men's Defending Champions: Indiana University

Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Northwestern

Ivy League Championships (Men)

February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI

Men's Defending Champions: Harvard University

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth

NEC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 21 - February 25, Tuesday - Saturday

SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH

Men's Defending Champions: Bryant University

Women's Defending Champions: Bryant University

Teams: Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner

MAC Championships (Women)

February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday

Oxford, OH

Women's Defending Champions: Akron University

Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State

Yale University swimmer Isaac Henig swims the 50 freestyle during the 2022 Ivy League Womens Swimming and Diving Championships at Blodgett Pool on February 17, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

WAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday

Pharr, TX

Men's Defending Champions: Northern Arizona University

Women's Defending Champions: UNLV

Teams: Grand Canyon, Seattle, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist, Utah Tech (women only)

Big East Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday

Nassau Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY

Men's Defending Champions: Georgetown University

Women's Defending Champions: Villanova

Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only), UConn

America East Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday

WPI Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA

Men's Defending Champions: UMBC

Women's Defending Champions: New Hampshire

Teams: Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire (women only), UMBC, Vermont (women only), VMI, NJIT (men only)

CAA Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday

Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA

Men's Defending Champions: UNCW

Women's Defending Champions: William & Mary

Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, Northeastern (women only), Stony Brook (women only), Monmouth

Summit League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN

Men's Defending Champions: Denver University

Women's Defending Champions: Denver University

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, St. Thomas, Lindenwood, Southern Indiana

ECAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

February 24 - February 26, Friday - Sunday

Lejeune Hall, Annapolis, Maryland

Men's Defending Champions: Navy

Women's Defending Champions: James Maddison University

Week Four

Pac-12 Championships (Men)

March 1 - March 4, Wednesday - Saturday

Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

Men's Defending Champions: University of California

Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah

MAC Championships (Men)

March 1 - March 4, Wednesday - Saturday

Oxford, OH

Men's Defending Champions: Miami University (OH)

Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State, Valparaiso, UIC

Poll : 0 votes