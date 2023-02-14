2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship Primier Div I Week 3&4: When and where is it happening?

The NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship is upon us. This month will see college athletes compete for the top spot in the sport.
This article looks at the schedule for the third and fourth week of the Division I NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championship.
Access the schedule for the first two weeks of the swimming championship here.
Week Three
Big 12 Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX
- Men's Defending Champions: Texas State University
- Women's Defending Champions: Texas State University
- Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)
Pac-12 Championships (Women’s)
- February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Women's Defending Champions: Stanford University
- Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State
Big Ten Championships (Men)
- February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday
- Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Men's Defending Champions: Indiana University
- Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Northwestern
Ivy League Championships (Men)
- February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday
- Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI
- Men's Defending Champions: Harvard University
- Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth
NEC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 21 - February 25, Tuesday - Saturday
- SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH
- Men's Defending Champions: Bryant University
- Women's Defending Champions: Bryant University
- Teams: Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner
MAC Championships (Women)
- February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday
- Oxford, OH
- Women's Defending Champions: Akron University
- Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State
WAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday
- Pharr, TX
- Men's Defending Champions: Northern Arizona University
- Women's Defending Champions: UNLV
- Teams: Grand Canyon, Seattle, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist, Utah Tech (women only)
Big East Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday
- Nassau Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY
- Men's Defending Champions: Georgetown University
- Women's Defending Champions: Villanova
- Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only), UConn
America East Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday
- WPI Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA
- Men's Defending Champions: UMBC
- Women's Defending Champions: New Hampshire
- Teams: Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire (women only), UMBC, Vermont (women only), VMI, NJIT (men only)
CAA Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday
- Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA
- Men's Defending Champions: UNCW
- Women's Defending Champions: William & Mary
- Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, Northeastern (women only), Stony Brook (women only), Monmouth
Summit League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 22 - February 25, Wednesday - Saturday
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN
- Men's Defending Champions: Denver University
- Women's Defending Champions: Denver University
- Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, St. Thomas, Lindenwood, Southern Indiana
ECAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- February 24 - February 26, Friday - Sunday
- Lejeune Hall, Annapolis, Maryland
- Men's Defending Champions: Navy
- Women's Defending Champions: James Maddison University
Week Four
Pac-12 Championships (Men)
- March 1 - March 4, Wednesday - Saturday
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Men's Defending Champions: University of California
- Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah
MAC Championships (Men)
- March 1 - March 4, Wednesday - Saturday
- Oxford, OH
- Men's Defending Champions: Miami University (OH)
Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State, Valparaiso, UIC