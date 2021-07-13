Different shades of Sajan Prakash’s swimming training session ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash is not leaving anything in luck for the Tokyo Olympics. Instead, he is doing all he can to make his dream come true.

The ambition of becoming the first Indian swimmer to reach the finals of the Tokyo Olympics has fuelled hopes of further glory for Sajan.

Sajan Prakash recently shared a ‘reel’ on Instagram showing different shades of his preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

In the short video, the 27-year-old shared his training session with Italian rock band Maneskin’s “Beggin” playing in the background.

He captioned the video: “20 years and counting.”

How did Sajan Prakash qualify for the Tokyo Olympics?

Sajan Prakash qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 200m butterfly. He is the first Indian to confirm an Olympic berth under the ‘A’ standard. The Kerala-born clocked 1:56.38 in the men’s 200m butterfy event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome last month. This will be his second Games.

The Indian swimmer is all set to dive into the pool at the Tokyo Olympics. Sajan Prakash has set his sights on the finals of the 200m butterfly event. He said the team is focusing on last-minute details in the final phase of preparations.

In a virtual press conference organized by SAI last week, he said:

“When I returned to the pool, I had lost 50 percent of my belief but the other 50 percent I knew I could do it. But in sport, it’s that 1 per cent that matters.”

Sajan Prakash will be amongst the three Indian swimmers to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. The other two are Srihari Nataraj (men’s 100m backstroke) and Maana Patel (women’s 100m back).

Swimming Fixtures, Schedules and Timings for Tokyo Olympics:

25 July: Men’s 100m backstroke heats (3:30 PM), Women’s 100m backstroke heats (3:30 PM)

26 July: Men’s 100m backstroke SF (7 AM), Men’s 200m butterfly Heats (3:30 PM), Women’s 100m backstroke SF (7 AM)

27 July: Men’s 100m backstroke Final (7 AM), Men’s 200m butterfly SF (7 AM), Women’s 100m backstroke Final (7 AM)

28 July: Men’s 200m butterfly Final (7 AM)

