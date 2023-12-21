Riley Gaines: "My husband still doesn't have his green card, yet many migrants have government issued passports"

Riley Gaines recently expressed her dissatisfaction as her husband, Louis Baker is yet to receive his green card after over a year and a half of their marriage.

Barker was born in Crawley, England, and completed his high school at the Millfield School in England with a specialization in management coursework. Afterwards, he started pursuing a degree in business administration at the University of Kentucky, where Gaines undertook health sciences.

The couple started dating in 2019 and Barker popped the question in December 2021. They tied the knot on May 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Although it has been more than a year and a half since their marriage, Barker has yet to receive a green card. The U.S. government is currently facing a green card backlog as its availability is capped at a certain number.

Gaines expressed her resentment on the matter after Author Ashley Clair shared a picture of a passenger on a flight with a bag from a migrant processing center.

"My husband and I have been married for over a year and a half and he Still doesn't have his green card, yet many migrants have government issued passports making them citizens?!? Absolutely insane," Gaines wrote.

Barker currently serves as the proprietor at LCB Pools, which provides pool designs and offers multiple other services. He is also an entrepreneur at Chandler and Sons. Born in the biggest settlement in West Sussex, Barker was raised by his mother - Julie, and father - Aidan, and has a brother named Marcus.

Riley Gaines wants female athletes to withdraw from competing against trans athletes

Riley Gaines expresses her dissent as trans athletes secure top positions at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships

Riley Gaines criticized two transgender cyclists, Tessa Johnson and Evelyn Williamson. They secured the top two positions in the women's category in the single-speed event at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships which pushed Kristin Chalmers, a female athlete to settle in third place.

Gaines slammed USA Cycling and urged the female athletes to refuse to compete against trans athletes. She also informed of providing the prize money to the female atheletes as compensation.

"Two men take 1st & 2nd at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships yesterday. @usacycling has 2 categories for men and none for women," the former swimmer wrote.

"Any woman who concedes and doesn't compete, I will personally pay them the prize money they're missing out on. Stop participating in the farce," Riley Gaines added.

Further, Gaines also took an aim at Chalmers and other female cyclists for signing a letter of support for Johnson and Williamson.

“The majority of female athletes believe women deserve respect and fair competition," Gaines said in a statement to FOX News. "She is a traitor to ethical and fair sport. And she’s a traitor to women.”