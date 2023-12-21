"Anti-Woman Elderly Actor Slammed" - Riley Gaines reacts to George Takei endorsing her being criticized on volleyball scholarship drama

Riley Gaines was recently slammed for criticizing a transgender volleyball player, who was about to receive a scholarship offered to females. But Gaines did not take the dissent and responded strongly.

In June 2023, Tate Drageset, a transgender athlete expressed their commitment to the University of Washington to earn one of the twelve D1 volleyball scholarships that are provided to women.

The former NCAA swimmer then accused the transgender athlete of stealing the opportunities meant for women and also suggested the University of Washington to revoke the scholarship.

Not long after, reports surfaced that the scholarship was revoked and Gaines claimed that the athletes' parents had refrained from disclosing the gender identity throughout the selection process.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer faced backlash for her stance on the matter, including an article being written on it. Actor George Takei endorsed Gaines being criticized by sharing the article on X.

Gaines responded to this by calling Takei an "anti-woman elderly actor" who supported the abuse of women in their own spaces.

"Anti-Woman Elderly Actor Slammed (And Ratioed) After Supporting The Abuse Of Women In Their Own Spaces," the 23-year-old stated.

In another post on X, she said:

"Oh no! An actual woman will receive a women's scholarship!!! How devastating! A win for women, equal opportunity, and reality"

Riley Gaines encourages to speak against the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports despite facing abuse

Riley Gaines spoke about the abuse she faces while speaking on transgender issues

Riley Gaines has been an ardent advocate of women's safety in sports. She has consistently resented the idea of trans athletes competing against women. Recently, the former swimmer talked about some difficult encounters she faced while speaking about transgender issues.

"I've drinks poured on me. I've had glass bottles thrown on me. I've been spit on. I've been assaulted and held to ransom for four hours where these protestors demanded that if I wanted to make it home to see my family safely again I had to pay them money. The list goes on..death threats, people showing up to my house, drones flying above my house," Gaines expressed.

Gaines also shared her view on why more athletes are apprehensive to challenge the notion. Despite facing severe criticism and mistreatment, she encouraged the fans to stand for women's safety.

"I do claim to speak for the overwhelming majority of us who are scared and the parents who are scared to defend their daughters, the coaches who are scared to stand up for their athletes because they don't want to lose their jobs, and the threats, the risk, they are very real and I've seen them play out, the former swimmer expressed. "Anyway, all I've to say is be courageous."

