“Always an honor to pick up a medal for USA” - Katie Ledecky celebrates her silver medal in 400 freestyles at Tokyo Olympics

Katie Ledecky expressed her excitement and gratitude after winning a silver medal in the women's 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. Ledecky finished in second place behind her Australian competitor, Ariarne Titmus, who set a new Olympic record with a time of 3:55.38, leaving Ledecky trailing by 3.35 seconds.

Katie Ledecky at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Ledecky, with 15 world titles under her belt, competed in six events at the Tokyo Olympics. Katie Ledecky, the renowned competitive swimmer, has consistently emerged victorious in numerous world championships and Olympic events, rarely leaving the poolside without a coveted gold or silver medal. One of her most anticipated events is the women's 1500m freestyle, where she holds the world record with a remarkable time of 15:20.48, surpassing her competitors by an incredible 18 seconds.

Katie Ledecky @katieledecky 400 free in the books, happy with my swim! Always an honor to pick up a medal for @USASwimming 🥈especially in such a fast 400 final.



After her silver medal win, Ledecky took to Twitter to celebrate her achievement and express her gratitude to her devoted supporters and teammates. She is extremely satisfied with the outcome of the finals and writes,

"Day 1, 400 free in the books, happy with my swim!”

She further conveys her overwhelming pride in representing the USA swimming team, emphasizing that is also how the 400m has been.

“Always an honor to pick up a medal for @USASwimming especially in such a fast 400 final.”

She announces her forthcoming event and her exuberance at embracing the challenge.

“We’re just getting started, excited to get going on some distance with the 1500 up next here 😎"

“Getting ready with this team” - Katie Ledecky provides training update ahead of the World Aquatics Championships

As the highly anticipated World Aquatics Championships approaches, Katie Ledecky, a prominent member of the USA Swimming Team, offers her fans a glimpse into her training regimen. Ledecky took to Instagram to share a series of photos from a recent training session, showcasing her dedication and commitment. In the images, she is joined by teammate Lily King and can be seen honing her skills in the pool. Photographer Mike Lewis captured the moments as Ledecky pushed herself to new heights.

Ledecky emphasizes that while the training camp does feature moments of playfulness, it is primarily focused on serious training and preparation for the upcoming championship. She captioned one of her photos, stating,

“As you can see, it’s all work and no play at training camp”

Katie Ledecky further emphasizes her readiness and that of the team.

“Getting ready with this team”